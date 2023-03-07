Director/PDMR Shareholding

| Source: Shell plc Shell plc

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
        
March 7, 2023        
        
Shell plc announces that each of the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMRs”) have received the number of shares of Shell plc as set out below following the vesting of conditional awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (“LTIP”).
        
Details of the LTIP can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of Shares Vested
Wael SawanMarch 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 65,882.57345
Sinead GormanMarch 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 21,213.42019
Harry BrekelmansMarch 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 51,764.87911
Ronan CassidyMarch 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 44,312.47779
Donny Ching March 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 38,588.36442
Ed DanielsMarch 03, 2023SHEL (LSE) 21,213.42019
Huibert VigevenoMarch 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 51,764.87911
Zoe YujnovichMarch 03, 2023SHELL (AMS) 28,235.38859

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.        
This notification is made in accordance with Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
                        
Anthony Clarke                        
Deputy Company Secretary                
                        
ENQUIRIES                        
                        
Shell Media Relations                        
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550        
                        
                        
                        
                        
LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70        
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.

        

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Wael
Last Name(s)Sawan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Executive Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume65,882.57345
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

65,882.57345
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume21,213.42019
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

21,213.42019
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Harry
Last Name(s)Brekelmans
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusProjects & Technology Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume51,764.87911
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

51,764.87911
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ronan
Last Name(s)Cassidy
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume44,312.47779
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

44,312.47779
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Donny
Last Name(s)Ching
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusLegal Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume38,588.36442
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

38,588.36442
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Ed
Last Name(s)Daniels
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusStrategy, Sustainability and Corporate Relations Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume21,213.42019
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

21,213.42019
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Huibert
Last Name(s)Vigeveno
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusDownstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume51,764.87911
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

51,764.87911
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Zoe
Last Name(s)Yujnovich
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusUpstream Director
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionVesting of awards granted in 2020 under the Long Term Incentive Plan (LTIP)
Currency 
PriceNIL
Volume28,235.38859
TotalN/A
Aggregated information
Volume
Price
Total		 

28,235.38859
NIL
N/A
Date of transaction March 03, 2023
Place of transactionOutside a trading venue