New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Display Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351346/?utm_source=GNW

, Universal Display Corporation, ViewSonic Corporation, Planar Systems Inc., Zecotek Photonics Inc., SeeReal Technologies GmbH, Glimm Display, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3D Global GmbH, and Canon Europe Ltd.



The global 3d display market grew from $91.69 billion in 2022 to $113.09 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The 3d display market is expected to grow to $241.9 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.9%.



The 3D display market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing 3D display solutions such as 3D anaglyph viewing, 3D shutter viewing, and 3D gaming .The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The 3D display market also includes sales of active glass, passive glass, and auto-stereoscopic 3D displays .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The 3D display refers to visualization technology that provides efficient tools to visualize and understand complex high-dimensional data and objects.This technology presents two different images so that the viewer’s eyes interpret them as a single 3D image.



It is used to provide stereoscopic vision on TV for a better viewing experience.



North America was the largest region in the 3D display market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the 3D display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of 3D display market products are volumetric, stereoscopic, and head-mounted display (HMD).Volumetric 3D displays refer to displays that provide three-dimensional images that fill the entire screen.



It is used in a 3D scene to emit visible light from the region in which it appears.The different technologies include digital light processing, plasma display panels, organic light-emitting diode and light emitting diode.



The various access methods are conventional and screen-based displays and micro display that are used in several applications such as TV, smartphones, monitor, mobile computing devices, projectors, head mounted display (HMD) and others.



An increase in the demand for 3D technology in the gaming industry is expected to propel the growth of the 3D display market going forward. 3D technology in the gaming industry refers to interactive computer entertainment that is graphically presented in the three dimensions of height, width, and depth. Most video games are made with three dimensions in mind, and it is essential for the gaming industry to develop laptops and other products equipped with a stereo 3D display. According to Tech Jury, a US-based tech review website, in 2021, 48% of gaming firms were working on virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) games, with 3D point technology playing a key part in delivering the best gaming experience. Therefore, an increase in the demand for 3D technology in the gaming industry is driving the growth of the 3D display market.



New technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the 3D display market.Major companies operating in the 3D display sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in December 2021, LG Display, a South Korea-based manufacturer of various 3D display products, launched its new 3D display, "OLED.EX." This display works on unique algorithm-based "EX Technology," which helps to increase the innovative display’s total picture quality by 30%. This OLED.EX contains 33 million organic light-emitting diodes that help to give a better viewing experience than a normal 3D display.



In Movember 2020, Sharp Corporation, a Japan-based electronic manufacturing company acquired NEC Display Solutions, Ltd for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition Sharp Corporation aims to develop and produce a vast array of visual display solutions and gain a competitive advantage in the market.



NEC Display Solutions, Ltd is a Japan-based company operating in display manufacturing.



The countries covered in the 3D display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The 3D display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides 3D display market statistics, including 3D display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an 3D display market share, detailed 3D display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the 3D display industry. This 3D display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06351346/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________