Processa Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

HANOVER, MD, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCSA) (“Processa” or the “Company”), the developer of the Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs that will provide a better safety-efficacy profile than their widely used FDA-approved counterparts, today announced that the Company’s President & CEO, Dr. David Young, will present virtually at the Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM Eastern. The company is looking forward to sharing its progress on key programs and upcoming data milestones.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available to all interested parties on the Investor Relations section of Processa’s website at:

https://www.processapharmaceuticals.com/investors. A replay of the event will be available on the same webpage following its conclusion.

To set up 1X1 meetings with management, please contact your Oppenheimer representative.

About Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The mission of Processa is to develop the Next Generation Chemotherapy drugs that will provide a better safety-efficacy profile than their FDA-approved counterparts. These FDA-approved drugs are some of the most widely used chemotherapy drugs for treating various types of cancers. The Company uses its Regulatory Science Approach to develop these drugs in order to achieve high-value milestones effectively and efficiently. Processa's three Next Generation Chemotherapy oncology treatment programs are: Next Generation Capecitabine (PCS6422 and Capecitabine to treat metastatic colorectal, gastrointestinal, breast, pancreatic, and other cancers), Next Generation Gemcitabine (PCS3117 to treat pancreatic, lung, ovarian, breast, and other cancers), and Next Generation Irinotecan (PCS11T to treat lung, colorectal, gastrointestinal, pancreatic, and other cancers).

For more information, visit our website at www.processapharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. The statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Please refer to the documents filed by Processa Pharmaceuticals with the SEC, specifically the most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, which identify important risk factors which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

