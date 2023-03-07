Dividend Declaration

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

7 March 2023

Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Interim Dividend Declarations

The Directors of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”) are pleased to declare the following dividends for both the B Share Class and the Ordinary Share Class for the year to 31 December 2023:

1.5 pence per B Share interim dividend; and

2.0 pence per Ordinary Share interim capital dividend.

The ex-dividend date for both dividends is 4 May 2023.

The record date for both dividends is 5 May 2023.

The payment date for both dividends is 19 May 2023.

On 26 August 2022 the Company launched an offer for subscription for B Shares to raise, in aggregate, up to £10 million with an over-allotment facility of up to a further £10 million (before issue costs) (the "Offer"). Full details of the Offer are contained in a prospectus issued by the Company on that date (the "Prospectus").

In relation to the B Share Offer, investors seeking to benefit from the above B Share dividend should note the following:

For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2022/2023 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 4 April 2023, for allotment on or before Wednesday 5 April 2023. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 24 March 2023.

For those investors seeking to invest in the Offer in the 2023/2024 tax year, application forms and cleared funds must arrive by no later than midday on 2 May 2023, for allotment on or before Wednesday 3 May 2023. Application forms with cheques must arrive by no later than midday on 21 April 2023.

A copy of the Prospectus, and the application form, is available on the Company's website: https://senecavct.co.uk/current-offer/

This announcement contains inside information as stipulated under the UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 which is part of English Law by virtue of the European (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this information is now considered to be in the public domain.

For further information, please contact:

Matt Currie, Seneca Partners Limited at Matt.Currie@senecapartners.co.uk

Siobhan Pycroft, Seneca Partners Limited at Siobhan.Pycroft@senecapartners.co.uk