Porcine Plasma Feed Global Market Report 2023

The global porcine plasma feed market grew from $1.13 billion in 2022 to $1.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The porcine plasma feed market is expected to grow to $1.55 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The porcine plasma feed market consists of sales of peptides, biologically active components, transferrin.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The porcine plasma feed refers to a feed ingredient containing highly digestible proteins, amino acids, and other significant amounts of functional bio active components such as immunoglobulins, transferrin, growth factors, peptides, and other biologically active ingredients used as the mainstay in pigs diet. The primary purpose of porcine plasma is to use as a feed additive in pig food to increase the average growth and maintain pig nutrition.



North America was the largest region in the porcine plasma feed market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the porcine plasma feed market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of porcine plasma feed are powder, grain, and other types.The powder-based porcine plasma feed refers to powder-based feed additives used to enhance performance and health.



Powder-based porcine plasma feed is hygienically obtained and veterinary-approved animal protein that dissolves very easily and has many excellent functional properties. The porcine plasma feed are used for pet food, aquafeed, and other applications and the end-users include farmers, farming organizations, feed additive companies, and animal feed for pets.



Increasing consumer spending on pet food is the major factor driving the porcine plasma feed market growth.The pet food industry has grown considerably in the last few years due to increasing food and feed adulteration cases.



Pet food with essential amino acids helps to develop and grow and provides several other vital nutrients to pet animals.The addition of such plasma feed additives to the pet’s diet provides them with a more accessible digestive system and an improved immune system and metabolism.



For Instance, in August 2021, according to the European pet food industry, the annual value of pet-related products and services in Spain is EUR 19.7 billion ($20.02 billion). Additionally, in September 2021, according to a Wren Kitchens article, a UK-based designer, manufacturer, and retailer of kitchens, one in ten (11%) Americans spend the same amount on their pet food as they do on home food, while 6% of Americans spend more on their pet food than they do on household food. Therefore, increasing consumer spending on pet food is expected to boost demand for porcine plasma feed during the forecast period.



Technological innovation is the key trend gaining popularity in the porcine plasma feed market.The market is witnessing the implementation of advanced technological innovations such as spray-dried porcine plasma, an abattoir by-product used in animal nutrition with reported positive effects in livestock.



Spray-dried porcine plasma is an ingredient with greater nutritional value, as it provides highly digestible protein with an ideal amino acid profile.This spray-dried animal plasma (AP) is widely used to produce animals’ post-weaning diets to improve growth and well-being.



Major companies operating in porcine plasma feed are focused on providing such advanced innovation to strengthen their market position.For instance, in February 2021, Diamond V, a US-based manufactures of natural immune-support postbiotic feed additives, experimented with and innovated an old product line into a new product line named Dia-V™, an immune health piglet feed additive used in nursery pig diets.



These Dia-V Nursery fermentate feed additives work with the piglet’s biology that helps maintain immune strength, digestive tissue integrity, and a healthy microbial balance.



In May 2022, Darling Ingredients Inc., a United States-based provider of sustainable natural ingredients, acquired Valley Proteins for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, Darling Ingredients Inc is focused on strengthening its business and providing additional low low-carbon intensity feedstocks. Valley Proteins is a United States-based rendering and recycling of animal by-products company that offers animal fats and oils, protein meals, and pet food ingredients.



The countries covered in the porcine plasma feed market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



