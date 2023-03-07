Myocardial Infarction Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.85 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myocardial Infarction or heart attack is a condition when blood flow at a heart muscle stops or decreases. The condition may occur due to various reasons, including excessive smoking, unhealthy food habits, and others. It is more common in elderly people and may lead to death. Many treatment methods are available for the condition including various types of drugs and drug classes, surgeries, and others. All the treatment methods may differ from individual to individual. High chances of reoccurrence are the major factors leading to the increasing usage of prevention and treatment drugs.





Increasing research and development activities for safe drug development

Increasing research and development activities and growing technological advancements by various companies and government organizations are creating lucrative opportunities for market players. Various companies are emphasizing on developing innovative drugs. For instance, Novartis has developed a drug called canakinumab (ACZ885). It helps to prevent heart attacks by controlling inflammation—a different approach than lowering cholesterol level. According to Novartis, it reduced the cardiovascular risk by 25% in the trial presented at American Heart Association Session 2017.





Report Scope

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.85 billion by 2030 CAGR 8% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Segments Covered Product Type, Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Apotex Inc., AstraZeneca, Bayer AG, Boehringer-Ingelheim, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc., Pfizer Inc

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the forecast period

Myocardial infarction is one of the major diseases in China. It has become the major cause of an emergency over the past few decades owing to changing lifestyle and declining physical activity. In China, of men aged 30–44 years who die from cardiovascular disease, 46% of these deaths are attributable to tobacco. Additionally, there are more than 300 million smokers in China, nearly one-third of the world's total smoking population. This is projected to increase the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases, which is also expected to increase the demand for their demand. Thus, China is projected to witness considerable growth in the market during the forecast period.





Competitive Landscape

Daiichi Sankyo, Co. Ltd is one of the leading providers of the medical solution of various segments including cardiovascular diseases such as myocardial infarction or heart attack and angina, kidney disease, and oncology segment across the globe. The company is differentiating itself with continuous innovations and expansion in various regions. Several products such as Efient and Ovisot have been launched by the company for the treatment of heart diseases over the last few years. The products have helped the company to strengthen its position in the market and also, to expand their product portfolio related to heart attack and other diseases.

Some of the prominent players in the market are

Apotex Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bayer AG

Boehringer-Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Par Pharmaceutical Companies Inc.

Pfizer Inc.





Global Myocardial Infarction Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Analgesics

Antiplatelet agents

Vasodilators

Thrombolytics and anti-thrombotic agents

Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa inhibitors

Β adrenergic blockers

Angiotensin receptor antagonists

Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors

By Distribution channel

Hospitals

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online drug stores

Regions Covered

America

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

South America

Europe

Western Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East Saudi Arabia UAE Qatar Rest of The Middle East

Africa South Africa Ghana Nigeria







Table of Contents

Table of Contents

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Market Definition Market Scope & Segmentation Market Opportunity Assessment Market Trends Global Myocardial Infarction Market Size Analysis By Product Type By Distribution Channel North America Market Analysis Europe Market Analysis APAC Market Analysis Introduction Product Type By Value Analgesics By Value Antiplatelet Agents By Value Vasodilators By Value Thrombolytics And Anti-Thrombotic Agents By Value Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors By Value Β Adrenergic Blockers By Value Angiotensin Receptor Antagonists By Value Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Hospitals By Value Hospital Pharmacies By Value Drug Stores By Value Online Drug Stores By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific Middle East And Africa Market Analysis Introduction By Product Type Introduction Product Type By Value Analgesics By Value Antiplatelet Agents By Value Vasodilators By Value Thrombolytics And Anti-Thrombotic Agents By Value Glycoprotein IIb/IIIa Inhibitors By Value Β Adrenergic Blockers By Value Angiotensin Receptor Antagonists By Value Angiotensin Converting Enzyme Inhibitors By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution LATAM Market Analysis Competitive Assessment Market Players Assessment Research Methodology





Myocardial Infarction Market was Valued at USD 1,530.7 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 8.0%.





