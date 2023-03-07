New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Malted Wheat Flour Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325424/?utm_source=GNW

The global malted wheat flour market grew from $35.88 billion in 2022 to $38.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The malted wheat flour market is expected to grow to $46.8 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.1%.



The malted wheat flour market consists of sales of crunchy cereals, biscuits, coated cereals, functional flours, premixes, bakery improvers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The malted wheat flour refers to flour manufactured from wheat grains that have been thoroughly germinated, cleaned, and processed into flour under controlled conditions.Malted wheat flour is used primarily in bread manufacturing and food applications.



The malted what flour is used in bread to improve the texture of the soft part.



Western Europe was the largest region in the malted wheat flour market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the malted wheat flour market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of malted wheat flour are diastatic malted wheat flour and non-diastatic malted wheat flour.The diastatic malted wheat flour refers to a grain that has been sprouted, dried, and pounded into a powder, commonly wheat.



Diastatic is used by bread bakers to ensure a high rise, excellent texture, and a nice brown crust. The application of malted wheat flour includes food and beverage, bakery and confectionery, nutrition industry, and other applications.



An increase in consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items is expected to propel the growth of the malted wheat flour market going forward.Bakery refers to flour-based foods baked in an oven, whereas confectionery refers to sugar-based foods and desserts.



Malted wheat flour is used primarily in bread manufacturing and other food applications.For instance, in June 2020, ConfectioneryNews, a France-based blog on the confectionery and biscuit industry, had approximately a 23% increase in consumer spending on confectionery items as compared to the previous years.



Therefore, an increase in consumer spending on bakery and confectionery items is expected to boost demand for malted wheat flour during the forecast period.



Product development with new formulations is a key trend gaining popularity in the malted wheat flour market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new formulations and combinations of ingredients such as dextrose, barley flour, and enzymes to sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in February 2021, Malt Products launched Diastatic Malt Flours, which are made from a combination of malted barley flour, wheat flour, and dextrose.Diastatic Malt Flour is a type of malted wheat flour that encourages a strong rise, great texture, and a brown crust in baked goods.



It is a sweet, light-coloured powder designed for use in all types of yeast-raised doughs.



In December 2021, Invivo Grou, a France-based agriculture cooperative group for milling and malt production acquired Soufflet Group for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition aims to a address the economic, social, and ecological difficulties faced in France’s agriculture sector by strengthening its position in agriculture and food transition by expanding the use of its solution.



Soufflet Group is a France-based agriculture food group.



The countries covered in the malted wheat flour market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



