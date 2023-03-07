Three OneDigital Executive Benefits Team Members Earn NQPA Credentials

ORLANDO, Fla., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vice Presidents – Retirement Christine Scott and Sam Robert and Managing Director Mike Powers, all members of the OneDigital executive benefits team, are among the first fifty retirement industry professionals in the nation to earn the NAPA NQPA™ credential.



According to the National Association of Plan Advisors (NAPA™), earning the Nonqualified Plan Advisor Credential (NQPA™) demonstrates a nonqualified plan professional’s knowledge, expertise and commitment to working with nonqualified deferred compensation and executive compensation plans.

“Attracting and retaining the unique talent sets of the C-Suite requires programs that go beyond profit sharing and 401(k) programs," says Jeff Acheson, Certified Private Wealth Advisor® and co-author of the NQPA™ program with Attorney Barry K. Downey, Smith and Downey, P.A. “Nonqualified plans provide the flexibility in design and funding to fit the shifting needs of every organization. We are pleased to be able to expand an informed awareness and reach of these vital benefit programs through the National Association of Plan Advisors.”

According to Haim Gabay, NQPA™ Program Manager from the American Retirement Association (ARA), only 53 financial industry professionals have earned the NQPA™ credential nationally. OneDigital’s Mike Powers was among the first few to receive the honor, with Christine Scott and Sam Robert receiving the NQPA™ credential soon after Powers.

The team at NAPA credits those who earn their NQPA™ credential as demonstrating “the expertise to advise employers on nonqualified plan design and plan financing.” Areas of study covered by the program include nonqualified plan tax considerations and plan financing, plan marketing and implementation, employer incentive and equity plans, life insurance and informal funding of nonqualified plans, nonprofits and rabbi trusts.

