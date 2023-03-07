VizyPay Announces Advisory Board of Innovators to Guide Growth

WAUKEE, Iowa, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading payment processing fintech, VizyPay , today announces the creation of its new Advisory Board, comprised of distinguished leaders from within and outside the payments industry. The board's purpose is to leverage their experiences and knowledge to advise VizyPay on its fast-paced growth and its mission to make a massive difference for small-town businesses across rural America.



Representing a multitude of experiences in various industries, VizyPay’s Advisory Board roster includes:

Chad Anselmo, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Corvia , a payment processing company based in Austin, Texas. Anselmo will bring his insight as a payments executive.

Charles Bishota, Esq., Founder of Bishota Law , a boutique law firm focused on business, payments, and fintech based in Plano, Texas. Bishota will provide a legal perspective.

Genevieve Dozier, Director of Business Development, Finova Capital , a Rochelle Park, N.J.-based company serving small businesses with financing options for equipment and working capital. Dozier will bring to bear her experience in management, development, sales, and marketing.

Emad Georgy, Chief Technology Officer, Georgy Technology Leadership , an IT services and consulting firm based in Los Angeles, Calif. Georgy will deliver advice as a technology executive.

Ermis Sfakiyanudis, Chief Operations Officer, Uproar PR , a global public relations agency based in Annapolis, Md. Sfakiyanudis will share an external perspective as an executive outside the payments industry.



To learn more about the Advisory Board members, click here for their bios and headshots. The board will convene twice a year, beginning with their first meeting at VizyPay’s corporate office in mid-March 2023.

“These leaders are driven disruptors just like us. Moreover, just like us, they share our passion for helping small businesses and recognize their importance as America’s economic backbone,” said VizyPay CEO and Founder Austin Mac Nab. “I’m proud to have this diverse group of committed individuals volunteering their time to consult with our leadership team and assist our growth strategy as VizyPay expands across the Midwest and beyond.”

VizyPay’s proprietary payments technology is available for Clover POS systems and PAX SmartTerminals. For more information about VizyPay, and how to become a merchant or partner, visit www.vizypay.com .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.