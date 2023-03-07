Volcon to Participate and Feature Off-Road Electric Vehicles at Roth Investor Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) (“Volcon” or the “Company”), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, announced today the Company will be showcasing their vehicles at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 12-14, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, CA.

Management will be discussing the electrification of the off-road powersports industry and how Volcon is leading the way with their full line of electric vehicles.

Attendees that would like to schedule a meeting with Volcon management can contact their Roth representative to arrange a meeting, or Greg Endo at greg@volcon.com .





To view our vehicles in action, click the following links:

Volcon Brat: https://www.volcon.com/brat

Volcon Grunt: https://www.volcon.com/grunt-explore

Volcon Runt: https://www.volcon.com/runt-explore

Volcon Kids Moto One: https://www.volcon.com/youth/kids-one

Volcon Kids Moto Two: https://www.volcon.com/youth/kids-two

Volcon Stag (Powered by GM): https://www.volcon.com/stag

About Volcon, Inc

Based in the Austin, Texas area, Volcon was founded as the first all-electric powersports company producing high-quality and sustainable electric vehicles for the outdoor community. Volcon electric vehicles are the future of off-roading, not only because of their environmental benefits, but also because of their near silent operation, which allows for a more immersive outdoor experience.

Volcon's 2023 vehicle roadmap includes both motorcycles and UTVs hitting the market in North America. Its first product, the innovative Grunt, has been shipping to customers since late 2021 and combines a fat-tired physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train. The Runt, which is a fun-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt, is better suited for small statured riders, more compact properties and trails, or as a pit bike at race events, while still delivering robust off-road capabilities. The Brat is Volcon’s first foray into the wildly popular eBike market for both on road and off-road riding and is currently being delivered to dealers across North America. Volcon is also launching and currently delivering the Volcon youth line of dirt bikes for younger riders between the ages of 4 to 11. Volcon recently launched the Stag and entered the rapidly expanding UTV market with a major announcement that all Volcon four wheeled vehicles will be powered by General Motors’ electric propulsion systems, starting with the Stag. The Stag empowers the driver to explore the outdoors in a new and unique way that gas-powered UTVs cannot. The Stag offers the same thrilling performance of a standard UTV without the noise (or pollution), allowing the driver to explore the outdoors with all their senses.

Volcon Contacts

For Media: media@volcon.com

For Dealers: dealers@volcon.com

For Investors: investors@volcon.com

For Marketing: marketing@volcon.com

For more information on Volcon or to learn more about its complete motorcycle and side-by-side line-up, visit: www.volcon.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1938c6f5-b2cf-4793-8e45-db64092c071c