Pediatric Imaging Market Is Projected To Grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2030 | Fact.MR

Rockville, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sales of pediatric imaging systems are predicted to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2030, says Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. The imaging of fetuses, newborns, children, teenagers, and young adults (below the age of 21) is the focus of pediatric imaging, also known as pediatric radiology.



Demand for diagnostic ultrasound tools is predicted to increase at an impressive CAGR of 8.6% during the next 8 years. This can be ascribed to factors such as the accessibility of imaging technologies, presence of qualified specialists, and the regular introduction of advanced imaging systems designed especially for pediatric patients.

Download Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7793

There are several illnesses that are only observed in infants, even if certain diseases recognized in pediatrics are the same as those seen in adults. Key drivers behind the growth of the pediatric imaging market are rising prevalence of pediatric diseases such as coronary heart failure, pneumonia, and tumours in children.

The global market is experiencing high revenue growth as a result of rising demand for sophisticated pediatric healthcare practices, an increase in pediatric surgeries, and government initiatives to raise awareness of and increase accessibility to cutting-edge pediatric radiology technologies. Market expansion is anticipated to be significantly influenced by the usage of advanced technologies in a variety of clinical settings, including hospitals and pediatric clinical services. The total cost of advanced technologies is anticipated to decrease with the development of advanced microchips, which will promote the usage of these imaging technologies, particularly in emerging countries.

Demand for cutting-edge pediatric radiology systems is also being driven by the growing need for preventative care & imaging solutions and the rise in the number of preterm births across the world.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Currently, the global pediatric imaging market is valued at US$ 8.2 billion.

The market is projected to reach US$ 15.2 billion by the end of 2030.

Demand for diagnostic ultrasound tools is predicted to increase at an impressive CAGR of 8.6% during the next 8 years.

Global sales of MRIs are predicted to rise at a strong CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2030 and reach US$ 5.1 billion by 2030.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solution- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7793

Competitive Landscape

The market for pediatric imaging is relatively competitive due to the existence of numerous major international and local industry participants. Few big firms presently control the majority of the market in terms of market share.

Children's Hospital New Orleans with Cleveland Clinic established a new partnership in August 2022 to give kids and families in New Orleans and Louisiana more access to board-certified pediatric radiology specialists.

The LEGO Foundation announced in February 2022 that it has given 600 LEGO MRI Scanners to hospitals throughout the world to help kids deal with the anxiety of having an MRI scan.

Key Companies Profiled

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Analogic Corporation

Canon Medical Systems

Carestream Health

ESAOTE SPA

FUJIFILM Corporation

General Electric Company

Hitachi Healthcare Americas

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

SAMSUNG

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Winning Strategy

Industry players are spending more on creating cutting-edge technologies and often releasing new devices in the pediatric imaging market. In the coming years, industry growth is probably going to be positively impacted by these techniques.

The global procedure volume is also anticipated to improve as a result of increased efforts by various government and non-government organizations to increase knowledge of pediatric imaging examinations.

The market is also predicted to grow as business players concentrate more on developing improved pediatric imaging techniques through strategic alliances and product innovation.

Dec 2019: With revised capabilities, including two new transducers and improved reporting tools, Canon Medical unveiled the premium AplioTM i-series ultrasound platform.

With revised capabilities, including two new transducers and improved reporting tools, Canon Medical unveiled the premium AplioTM i-series ultrasound platform. Jan 2018: To boost productivity, mobility, increased communication, and clinical decision-making, VidiStar, a business that focuses on how doctors review and report on diagnostic exams, was purchased by Hitachi Healthcare. The acquisition was expected to promote the business's analytics and informatics strategies, enhancing workflow and physician intelligence, particularly for those performing diagnostic ultrasound scans.

Quick Buy & Expand Your Horizons: https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7793

Key Segments in Pediatric Imaging Industry Research

By Modality :

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Computed Tomography

X-ray

Others





By Application :

Orthopedics/Trauma

Gastroenterology

Neurology

Cardiology

Oncology

Others

By End User :

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Others





By Region :

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global pediatric imaging market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of modality (magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, computed tomography, X-ray, others), application (orthopedics/trauma, gastroenterology, neurology, cardiology, oncology, others), and end user (hospitals, diagnostic centers, others), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR Research:

OTC Pediatric Healthcare Market: OTC pediatric healthcare market is projected to witness sluggish growth at CAGR of 2.1% during 2017-2022. Over-The-Counter (OTC) medicines can be purchased without doctor’s prescription

Orthopedic Medical Imaging Systems Market: Worldwide orthopedic medical imaging system sales are anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 4% to attain a valuation of US$ 10.9 bn by the end of 2026.

Pediatrics Orthotics Market: Pediatrics Orthotics Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking - Global Market Insights 2018 to 2028

Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market: Pediatric Neuroblastoma Treatment Market to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the years, 2020-2026. Pediatric Neuroblastoma Chemotherapy to dominate the global market.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.



Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400 Rockville, MD 20852

United States Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Connect to Author: Mr. Shambhu Nath Jha

Email : shambhu@factmr.com

Sales Team : sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube