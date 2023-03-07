Goosehead Insurance Announces Key Leadership Team Promotions

WESTLAKE, Texas, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goosehead Insurance, Inc. (NASDAQ: GSHD), a rapidly growing, independent personal lines insurance agency, today announced five leadership promotions to support company momentum and future growth.



“Since 2003, Goosehead has remained committed to creating one of the great American business success stories, and that starts with building the right team,” said Mark Jones, Chairman and CEO of Goosehead Insurance. “Our new managing directors are smart, motivated, and capable, and I’m confident they will continue to do an exceptional job serving our people and our clients.”

Goosehead’s most recent round of promotions includes the appointment of Matthew Hunt as Vice President, Agency Operations, as well as the promotion of four new managing directors across various departments within the organization, including:

Matthew Hunt has been appointed Vice President, Agency Operations. Mr. Hunt began his career with Goosehead in 2010. In his 12 years with the company, he has distinguished himself as a top sales performer and played an instrumental role in opening new markets across the country, recruiting top talent, and supporting Goosehead’s rapidly expanding network of franchises.

Chelsea Donner has been promoted to Managing Director of the Service Department. Ms. Donner was responsible for launching Goosehead’s San Antonio, Texas Service Center in August 2021, which has since become the company’s fastest-growing office. She continues to helm the San Antonio office, manages online agent and client requests, and oversees department performance data analytics. She began her career with Goosehead in 2017.

Dericka Marshall-Dillon has been promoted to Managing Director of Human Resources. Ms. Marshall-Dillon's leadership has been instrumental in growing and scaling Human Resources. She oversees both the HR and Payroll departments, including onboarding/offboarding operations, employee engagement, benefits administration, and leaves and accommodations. She joined Goosehead in 2013.

Johnny Preston has been promoted to Managing Director, Human Capital Development. Mr. Preston is responsible for improving agent productivity across Goosehead’s franchise and corporate channels. A top-performing agent since 2008, Mr. Preston leverages his wealth of experience to bring best practices to our agents across the country.

Silver Burney has been promoted to Managing Director of Corporate Sales in Fort Worth, TX. In this role, Mr. Burney will oversee Goosehead’s Fort Worth and San Antonio markets and will continue playing a critical role in recruiting, training, and growth in both the corporate and franchise channels. He joined Goosehead in 2016.



These promotions come after a period of rapid growth for the company. At the beginning of 2023, Goosehead announced a strategic partnership with the National Association of Mortgage Brokers to provide mortgage professionals with an easier and faster way for homebuyers to get home insurance, as well as a partnership with the Association of Independent Mortgage Expert s to equip over 65,000 independent mortgage brokers nationwide with the tools needed to deliver a world-class home insurance selection process.

“Goosehead is dedicated to cultivating an environment of servant leadership where individuals are encouraged and supported in their professional development and career journey,” added Mr. Jones. “We take great pride in recognizing the extraordinary contributions over an extended period of time of our new managing directors.”

About Goosehead:

Goosehead (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a rapidly growing and innovative independent personal lines insurance agency that distributes its products and services throughout the United States. Goosehead was founded on the premise that the consumer should be at the center of our universe and that everything we do should be directed at providing extraordinary value by offering broad product choice and a world-class service experience. Goosehead represents over 150 insurance companies that underwrite personal lines and small commercial lines risks, and its operations include a network of 12 corporate offices and 1,413 operating franchise locations. For more information, please visit gooseheadinsurance.com.

