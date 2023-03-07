CBD based Beverages Market Size is projected to grow at CAGR of 25.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD (Cannabidiol) beverages are derived from a non-psychoactive molecule found in cannabis, extracted from marijuana and hemp plants. This non-psychoactive molecule can be infused with non-alcoholic beer, water, coffee, and tea. CBD has the potential to reduce pain and anxiety and to cure cognition and movement disorders. Other fantastic healing properties of CBD beverages include proper digestion, flushing toxins, boosting the immune system, maintaining blood pressure, and reducing the chances of heart disease. These properties of CBD are attracting the attention of many people who were skeptical about using the product, which, in turn, is creating several untapped opportunities for the CBD beverages market in North America. Cannabidiol-based beverages are available in different product types, plant-based, and several other varieties.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cbd-based-beverages-market/request-sample
The Awareness of Numerous Health Benefits is driving the Market For CBD Beverages.
The demand for CBD beverages is driven by the growing awareness of the substance's many health advantages, including its ability to improve digestion, manage obesity, and boost immunity. Although research and clinical trials to support the benefits are still in the early stages, they are very encouraging. They are stoking consumer interest, particularly in areas where hemp is grown significantly. The CBD beverage market is expanding due to the increased attention paid to health and wellness.
The market for CBD beverages is growing due to the increasing availability of these drinks and trends like the mainstreaming of products for athletes. They are used for replenishment and hydration. Sports performance beverages are thus establishing themselves as a promising market just waiting to be exploited, especially by newcomers.
Many skincare products for treating wrinkles and acne contain cannabidiol oil. For instance, Sephora recently added a skincare line containing cannabidiol, CBD, to its inventory. Similarly, Ulta Beauty plans to introduce a line of cannabidiol-based products. The market for cosmetics infused with cannabidiol is also seeing the entry of several new businesses. Hence this provides a more significant opportunity for the growth of the market.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size
|USD 4.52 billion in 2022
|CAGR
|25.6% (2023-2031)
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|By Type, By Product Type, By Application
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Alkaline88 LLC., Rocky Mountain High Brands, Phivida, Cannara Biotech Inc, Kickback, Youngevity International INC., Recess, Sprig.
|Key Market Drivers
|The Awareness of Numerous Health Benefits is driving the Market For CBD Beverages.
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/cbd-based-beverages-market
Regional Insights
Many countries in North America have taken note of the benefits of cannabidiol, one of which is the U.S. For the recreational use of cannabis, the country has legalized it in 11 of its states, namely Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. The legalization of cannabis is soaring in the demand and consumption of CBD-infused alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across North America. On 17 October 2018, cannabis was legalized in Canada for recreational purposes by the House of Commons by passing Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act. After amendments and just after the legalization, various vital players started offering CBD-infused beverages. In Canada, The demand for CBD beverages is escalating rapidly among the health-conscious population. In 2017, around 140,000 acres of cannabis were cultivated in Canada to address the growing demand for CBD beverages, according to the Congressional Research Service. Government funding, support for new cannabis research, and public awareness programs drive market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada and the Minister of Health invested USD 24.5 million for funding in R&D to regulate the non-medical use of cannabis. If five ballot measures pass in the 2022 Midterm Elections, recreational marijuana use will be permitted in nearly half of the states in the United States. Nearly half of the U.S. could legalize marijuana.
Due to extensive online product advertising, CBD products are becoming more and more well-liked among consumers. Because the U.S. and Canada are among the technologically most developed nations, consumers are well-informed about the benefits of CBD products and the regulatory environment surrounding them. The use of CBD products has also increased dramatically in the nation in recent years due to the rising prevalence of diseases, and a similar trend is anticipated to drive the regional market.
Key Highlights
- The global CBD based Beverages Market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2022 and is growing with a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).
- Based on type, the North American CBD beverages market is bifurcated into marijuana-derived and hemp-derived cannabis.
- By product type, The CBD beverages market is segmented into beer, water, juice, tea, coffee, and others.
- CBD-infused beer is a booming market in the U.S., and it is expected to become an international product in the coming years.
- Based on age group, the CBD market is segmented into millennials, Gen-Z, and baby boomers. North America houses the largest millennial population. In 2022, around 76 million people were covered under the millennial age group in the region, which is about 21% of the region's population.
- Depending on the country, the market is analyzed in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the rest of North America, where the U.S. dominates.
Some key market players in the CBD beverage market are
- Alkaline88, LLC
- Rocky Mountain High Brands
- Phivida
- Cannara Biotech Inc
- Kickback
- Youngevity International, Inc.
- Recess
- Sprig
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cbd-based-beverages-market/request-sample
CBD-based Beverages Market Segmentation
By Type
- Marijuana-derived
- Hemp-derived cannabis
By Product Type
- Beer
- Water
- Juice
- Tea
- Coffee
- Others
By Application
- Millennials
- gen-z
- Baby boomers.
By Regional covered
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
- Research Objectives
- Market Definition
- Limitations & Assumptions
- Market Scope & Segmentation
- Currency & Pricing Considered
- MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
- Emerging Regions / Countries
- Emerging Companies
- Emerging Applications / End Use
- Investment Landscape
- New Business Models / Revenue Streams
- TAM
- MARKET TRENDS
- Drivers
- Market Warning Factors
- Latest Macro Economic Indicators
- Geopolitical Impact
- Human Factors
- Technology Factors
- MARKET ASSESSMENT
- Porters Five Forces Analysis
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Analysis
- Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis
- Trade Analysis
- M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis
- Export Import Analysis
- Cost Structure Analysis
- ESG TRENDS
- GLOBAL CBD BASED BEVERAGES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
- Global CBD Based Beverages Market Introduction
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
- Introduction
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- U.S.
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Type
- Canada
- EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
- Introduction
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- U.K.
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Type
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest Of Europe
- APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Introduction
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- China
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Type
- Korea
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- South East Asia
- Rest Of Asia-Pacific
- MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
- Introduction
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- UAE
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Type
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Nigeria
- Rest Of MEA
- LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
- Introduction
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- Brazil
- By Type
- Introduction
- Type By Value
- Marijuana-Derived
- By Value
- Hemp-Derived Cannabis
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Product Type
- Introduction
- Product Type By Value
- Beer
- By Value
- Water
- By Value
- Juice
- By Value
- Tea
- By Value
- Coffee
- By Value
- Others
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Application
- Introduction
- Application By Value
- Millennials
- By Value
- Gen-Z
- By Value
- Baby Boomers.
- By Value
- Introduction
- By Type
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Chile
- Colombia
- Rest Of LATAM
- COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
- Adoption Matrix
- CBD Based Beverages Market Share By Manufacturers
- CBD Based Beverages Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers
- Average Price By Manufacturers
- Vendor Footprint Analysis
- MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
- Alkaline88 LLC.
- Overview
- Business Information
- Revenue
- ASP
- Gross Margin
- Swot Analysis
- Recent Developmments
- Rocky Mountain High Brands
- Phivida
- Cannara Biotech Inc
- Kickback
- Youngevity International INC.
- Recess
- Sprig.
- Alkaline88 LLC.
- RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- Research Data
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Key Data From Secondary Sources
- Primary Data
- Key Data From Primary Sources
- Breakdown Of Primaries
- Secondary And Primary Research
- Key Industry Insights
- Secondary Data
- Market Size Estimation
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Top-Down Approach
- Market Projection
- Research Assumptions
- Assumptions
- Limitations
- Risk Assessment
- Research Data
- APPENDIX
- Discussion Guide
- Customization Options
- Related Reports
- DISCLAIMER
Table of Content @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/cbd-based-beverages-market/toc
Market News
- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the largest independent alkaline water company in the nation and the maker of Clean Beverage®, provided an update on the development of Alkaline88on-premise ®'s sales in the health and fitness channel in December 2022. Three SKUs from the brand are offered in Gold's Gyms in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Carolinas, which make up about a quarter of the renowned gym's locations in the country.
- Alkaline88® Launches Sports Drink in More Than 250 Harris Teeter Stores in November 2022
- The establishment of Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary specializing in cannabis beverages, was announced by Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) in July 2022. NexBev will make efforts to guarantee CBD Life Mexico S.A. de C.V. By utilizing a solid network of cannabis co-packers across the United States, (CBD Life) has produced and developed RMHB's HEMPd brand.
News Media
Global CBD Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 16.7%
Have a Look at the Related Research Report?
CBD Skin Care Products Market: Information by Product Type (Oils, Lotions, and Creams), Distribution Channel (E-commerce, Hypermarkets, Retail Pharmacies), and Region — Forecast till 2031
Hemp-Derived CBD Oil Market: Analysis by Source (Organic, Inorganic),Application (Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverages, Others), Distribution Channel, and Region — Forecast till 2030
CBD Skin Care Market: Information by Source (Hemp, Marijuana), Type (Oils, Creams & Moisturizers), and Region — Forecast till 2030
CBD Pet Market: Information by Product (Therapeutic Grade, Food Grade), Application (Joint Pain), End-User (Veterinary Hospital Pharmacies), and Region — Forecast till 2029
Protein Ingredients Market: Information by Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Solid, Liquid), Application (Food and Beverages, Animal Feed), and Region — Forecast till 2031
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter