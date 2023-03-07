CBD based Beverages Market Size is projected to grow at CAGR of 25.6%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CBD (Cannabidiol) beverages are derived from a non-psychoactive molecule found in cannabis, extracted from marijuana and hemp plants. This non-psychoactive molecule can be infused with non-alcoholic beer, water, coffee, and tea. CBD has the potential to reduce pain and anxiety and to cure cognition and movement disorders. Other fantastic healing properties of CBD beverages include proper digestion, flushing toxins, boosting the immune system, maintaining blood pressure, and reducing the chances of heart disease. These properties of CBD are attracting the attention of many people who were skeptical about using the product, which, in turn, is creating several untapped opportunities for the CBD beverages market in North America. Cannabidiol-based beverages are available in different product types, plant-based, and several other varieties.





The Awareness of Numerous Health Benefits is driving the Market For CBD Beverages.

The demand for CBD beverages is driven by the growing awareness of the substance's many health advantages, including its ability to improve digestion, manage obesity, and boost immunity. Although research and clinical trials to support the benefits are still in the early stages, they are very encouraging. They are stoking consumer interest, particularly in areas where hemp is grown significantly. The CBD beverage market is expanding due to the increased attention paid to health and wellness.

The market for CBD beverages is growing due to the increasing availability of these drinks and trends like the mainstreaming of products for athletes. They are used for replenishment and hydration. Sports performance beverages are thus establishing themselves as a promising market just waiting to be exploited, especially by newcomers.

Many skincare products for treating wrinkles and acne contain cannabidiol oil. For instance, Sephora recently added a skincare line containing cannabidiol, CBD, to its inventory. Similarly, Ulta Beauty plans to introduce a line of cannabidiol-based products. The market for cosmetics infused with cannabidiol is also seeing the entry of several new businesses. Hence this provides a more significant opportunity for the growth of the market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 4.52 billion in 2022 CAGR 25.6% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Product Type, By Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alkaline88 LLC., Rocky Mountain High Brands, Phivida, Cannara Biotech Inc, Kickback, Youngevity International INC., Recess, Sprig. Key Market Drivers The Awareness of Numerous Health Benefits is driving the Market For CBD Beverages.

Regional Insights

Many countries in North America have taken note of the benefits of cannabidiol, one of which is the U.S. For the recreational use of cannabis, the country has legalized it in 11 of its states, namely Alaska, California, Colorado, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, Oregon, Vermont, and Washington. The legalization of cannabis is soaring in the demand and consumption of CBD-infused alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages across North America. On 17 October 2018, cannabis was legalized in Canada for recreational purposes by the House of Commons by passing Bill C-45, the Cannabis Act. After amendments and just after the legalization, various vital players started offering CBD-infused beverages. In Canada, The demand for CBD beverages is escalating rapidly among the health-conscious population. In 2017, around 140,000 acres of cannabis were cultivated in Canada to address the growing demand for CBD beverages, according to the Congressional Research Service. Government funding, support for new cannabis research, and public awareness programs drive market growth. For instance, the Government of Canada and the Minister of Health invested USD 24.5 million for funding in R&D to regulate the non-medical use of cannabis. If five ballot measures pass in the 2022 Midterm Elections, recreational marijuana use will be permitted in nearly half of the states in the United States. Nearly half of the U.S. could legalize marijuana.

Due to extensive online product advertising, CBD products are becoming more and more well-liked among consumers. Because the U.S. and Canada are among the technologically most developed nations, consumers are well-informed about the benefits of CBD products and the regulatory environment surrounding them. The use of CBD products has also increased dramatically in the nation in recent years due to the rising prevalence of diseases, and a similar trend is anticipated to drive the regional market.





Key Highlights

The global CBD based Beverages Market size was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2022 and is growing with a CAGR of 25.6% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at USD 4.52 billion in 2022 and is growing with a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on type , the North American CBD beverages market is bifurcated into marijuana-derived and hemp-derived cannabis.

, the North American CBD beverages market is bifurcated into marijuana-derived and hemp-derived cannabis. By product type , The CBD beverages market is segmented into beer, water, juice, tea, coffee, and others.

, The CBD beverages market is segmented into beer, water, juice, tea, coffee, and others. CBD-infused beer is a booming market in the U.S., and it is expected to become an international product in the coming years.

Based on age group , the CBD market is segmented into millennials, Gen-Z, and baby boomers. North America houses the largest millennial population. In 2022, around 76 million people were covered under the millennial age group in the region, which is about 21% of the region's population.

, the CBD market is segmented into millennials, Gen-Z, and baby boomers. North America houses the largest millennial population. In 2022, around 76 million people were covered under the millennial age group in the region, which is about 21% of the region's population. Depending on the country, the market is analyzed in the US, Canada, Mexico, and the rest of North America, where the U.S. dominates.

Some key market players in the CBD beverage market are

Alkaline88, LLC

Rocky Mountain High Brands

Phivida

Cannara Biotech Inc

Kickback

Youngevity International, Inc.

Recess

Sprig





CBD-based Beverages Market Segmentation

By Type

Marijuana-derived

Hemp-derived cannabis

By Product Type

Beer

Water

Juice

Tea

Coffee

Others

By Application

Millennials

gen-z

Baby boomers.

By Regional covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

Table of Content





Market News

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the "Company"), the largest independent alkaline water company in the nation and the maker of Clean Beverage®, provided an update on the development of Alkaline88on-premise ®'s sales in the health and fitness channel in December 2022. Three SKUs from the brand are offered in Gold's Gyms in Texas, Oklahoma, and the Carolinas, which make up about a quarter of the renowned gym's locations in the country.

Alkaline88® Launches Sports Drink in More Than 250 Harris Teeter Stores in November 2022

The establishment of Rocky Mountain NexBev, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary specializing in cannabis beverages, was announced by Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB) in July 2022. NexBev will make efforts to guarantee CBD Life Mexico S.A. de C.V. By utilizing a solid network of cannabis co-packers across the United States, (CBD Life) has produced and developed RMHB's HEMPd brand.





News Media

Global CBD Market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR of 16.7%





