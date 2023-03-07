FameEX Plans 30% Global Team Expansion and Hundreds of Token Listings

Melbourne, Australia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founded in 2020, FameEX is a secure and globally recognized cryptocurrency exchange that has achieved significant milestones over the past few years. As they gear up for their third-year anniversary and prepare for the next bull run, FameEX is thrilled to unveil its global expansion plan and upcoming updates. This ambitious plan includes expanding their local translation teams and global agent program to provide better service to local communities, launching a newcomer campaign, and listing hundreds of tokens in the coming months.





Increase 30% Global Hiring

After three years of steady growth, FameEX is delighted to announce the expansion of their team, creating more opportunities to collaborate directly with the FameEX crypto exchange and local communities. This expansion of its global translation team reaffirms its dedication to providing exceptional user experiences to customers worldwide. With this new direction, FameEX is well-positioned to better serve its diverse international community. Despite the recent buzz around Open AI ChatGPT, FameEX remains committed to hiring local translators, including Turkish, Vietnamese, Korean, Russian, Chinese, English, Portuguese, Spanish, and more, to ensure the platform's languages are tailored to meet local needs.

In spite of the current market volatility and macroeconomic instability, FameEX is capitalizing on this opportunity to grow and strengthen its internal culture around shared values that embody its mission to advance the Web3 crypto exchange. FameEX provides a stimulating, diverse, and challenging work environment that nurtures creativity, efficiency, and teamwork. These values remain steadfastly focused on innovation, progress, and forward-thinking. Apply now from here: hr@mail.fameex.info



Newcomers Sign Up Campaign

FameEX new users campaign has garnered significant attention from users worldwide. FameEX, in order to facilitate participation in this event, has launched a prize pool of 1000 USDT for all new registrants. To be eligible for this prize, users are required to complete several tasks, including signing up on the platform, making a deposit of at least 10 USDT, achieving a total trading volume of 50 USDT and inviting friends to join. The prize pool includes multiple tasks and also offers a chance for lucky draws with different prizes. FameEX strongly encourages all eligible participants to complete the required tasks and take advantage of this exciting opportunity.

New Listing Plan for Hundreds of Token Projects

FameEX encourages its users to submit their wishlists for new token listings, and user opinions will be gathered to plan future listings. The goal for the following months is to feature 100 projects on FameEX, meeting the expectations of its users. This new initiative represents FameEX's commitment to the industry and its willingness to collaborate with different projects.

In order for projects to be listed on FameEX, they must undergo an analysis based on specific criteria, including team due diligence, liquidity, project quality, sector diversity, and other financial metrics. Additionally, applicant projects are required to meet a certain level of funding and be listed on CoinMarketCap as a fundamental prerequisite.

Get Listed on FameEX: https://bit.ly/3DyduMd



About FameEX



Launched in 2020. FameEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides fiat-crypto, crypto-crypto, grid trading, futures, options, margin, spot and a hugely popular referral and affiliate program. With more than 300,000 users across 50 countries and regions. FameEX provides a secure, stable and efficient 24/7 trading platform.

Currently, FameEX is undergoing rapid expansion of the user base and is a reliable crypto exchange broker which operates under a policy of transparency and fairness. Moreover, the trading platform offers a high level of sophistication, with plenty of engaging trade choices to help traders accomplish their goals.

In addition, FameEX keeps pushing the boundaries of the crypto exchange industry, exploring frontier growth opportunities and strengthening core competencies, expanding into adjacent product offerings and developing innovative business models that lead the way in bringing Web3 solutions into the crypto ecosystem including recruiting more Web3 developers and researchers to enrich the Web3 product that will support those visionary traders.

