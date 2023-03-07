Change in the Board of RTX A/S

English Danish

Nørresundby, Denmark, 7 March 2023

Announcement no. 09/2023









Board member Katja Millard has informed the Board of RTX A/S that due to a possible conflict of interest she feels compelled to resign from the board. The Board has taken note of Katja’s decision.

Chair of the Board Peter Thostrup states: "We have been very happy about the collaboration with Katja Millard, who has contributed with relevant industry insight - both commercially and technologically. Naturally, we fully understand Katja’s decision, and should the conditions change, we would like the collaboration to continue. We thank Katja Millard for her efforts in the board and wish her good luck in the future".

According to the Articles of Association of the company, the number of board members in RTX A/S elected by the general meeting shall be between four and six. After the resignation of Katja Millard, the Board of Directors will consist of five members elected by the general meeting.





Questions and further information:

Chair of the Board Peter Thostrup, tel: +45 96 32 23 00

