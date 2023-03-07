Baffle Appoints Sushant Rao as Senior Vice President of Marketing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc., a data security platform, today announced the appointment of Sushant Rao as senior vice president of marketing. Rao brings extensive experience in executing go-to-market strategies for leading-edge B2B technology companies on a global scale. Working closely with the CEO, he will be instrumental in evangelizing Baffle’s data-centric security solutions to support the company’s product expansion and revenue goals.



Rao joins Baffle at a pivotal time for the company, positioned for continued growth. Encryption is difficult for enterprises to adopt because of its historical complexity and the impact on applications that incorporate it. With its no code implementation and exceptional ease of use, Baffle is driving encryption in the enterprise. Rao will play a significant role in elevating the company brand, crafting customer-driven messaging, and developing programs that reach customers and prospects to help them meet their security, privacy, and compliance needs.

“Sushant blends an entrepreneurial spirit with strong knowledge and skills in B2B product marketing and demand gen,” said Ameesh Divatia, co-founder and CEO of Baffle. “Baffle is investing in product development, customer success, and growth marketing. Sushant's expertise in bootstrapping a marketing strategy and team to increase qualified leads will fuel Baffle’s growth with global enterprises and partners.”

“There has never been a better opportunity for elevating Baffle and supporting the vision to eliminate the impact of data breaches,” said Rao. “Baffle is addressing the root cause of data insecurity, as enterprises are modernizing their applications while ensuring they meet privacy and compliance mandates. I look forward to helping Baffle advance our innovative approach to providing data-centric security for our customers, particularly as companies move their data to the public cloud and SaaS for key services.”

Rao comes to Baffle from Prophecy, where he designed and implemented strategies to boost market-qualified leads. Before his role at Prophecy, Rao led a global team of product marketers responsible for platform and data warehousing at Cloudera. Rao also held senior positions in product marketing at technology companies, from startups to Fortune 500, including DataCore Software and VMware.

About Baffle

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact on the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Ventures, ServiceNow Ventures [NYSE: NOW], Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

