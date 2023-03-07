Automotive Head-Up Display Market Size is projected to reach USD 10.57 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 23.60%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Head-Up Display is a device that displays data such as the navigation route, the vehicle's speed, the direction, the traveled distance, and other features. The technology shows the information on various screens or windshields, which decreases the danger of distraction because the information blinks immediately in the driver's field of vision. The introduction of the Automotive Head-Up Display has allowed automakers to provide remote access to data such as tire pressure, the distance between vehicles, and oil level. In recent years, the rise of effective driving technology has resulted in the emergence of new technology strategies in consumer and commercial vehicle design, as well as an increased emphasis on driver and cargo safety.

The automotive HUD is a windshield and combiner HUD ( HUD). A combiner HUD reflects an image onto a screen for the driver, whereas a windshield HUD projects images directly onto the windshield. In both instances, a virtual image emerges beyond the reflector's surface, allowing the driver to keep their eyes on both the data and the road. The Automotive Head-Up Display is used to superimpose pictures adjacent to the inside mirror of the windshield, allowing drivers to retain their eyes on the road while monitoring information.

Increase in Awareness about Vehicle and Passenger Safety Acts as a Driver for the Market

Safety has always been the most important thing for people who buy cars. The goal of regulatory agencies all over the world is to make cars safer. The 2018 Global Status Report on Road Safety says that more than 1.35 million people die on the world's roads yearly. By 2030, traffic accidents are expected to be the sixth leading cause of death worldwide. One of the main reasons for these crashes is that people need to pay attention. Frequently, drivers remove their eyes from the road to read the instrument cluster. For this action, his vision must compensate for a reduced distance. Vision must re-adjust to the greater visual distance after reading the instrument cluster. A standard instrument cluster takes 0.5 seconds to read a display and refocus on the road. It is also tiring on the eyes if performed frequently. A head-up display, placed directly in the driver's line of sight, gives vital driving aid information such as speed, navigation, and other data. The output created by the HUD decreases distractions, allowing the driver to focus more on driving. Due to these advantages, vehicle manufacturers are implementing HUD technology. Consequently, safety consciousness is anticipated to boost demand for car head-up displays.

Introduction of Portable Huds at Lower Prices in Low and Middle Car Segment Acts as an Opportunity for the Market

Technological advancements are moving the automotive industry forward. Driver assistance systems and surround-view cameras, once restricted to luxury vehicles, are now standard equipment in several low-cost vehicles. The same thing happens with head-up displays (HUD). For example, the 10-inch HUD in the 2018 Toyota Camry is one of the largest and most effective HUDs used in any vehicle.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 10.57 Billion by 2031 CAGR 23.60% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By Vehicle Type, By End-User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Hudway Glass, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Micro vision Inc., Rockwell Collins, Delphi Automotive PLC, BAE Systems. Key Market Opportunities Innovations in technology are propelling the automotive sector to the next level Key Market Drivers Passenger and vehicle safety has been the primary concern of vehicle buyers

Regional Analysis



Based on geography, The Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

North America is putting a lot of effort into building its auto industry, focusing on safety and security. On the other hand, several U.S. automakers are using recent improvements in heads-up display technology to add safety features to future cars. The U.S. has one of the most advanced auto industries and prefers high-tech, powerful cars.

Europe has a sizeable automotive industry with several vital manufacturers. Several European companies, such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and Delphi Automotive PLC, are at the top of the automotive industry's top. They have had a lot of success exporting their technologically advanced, semi-autonomous, and fully autonomous vehicles. The European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) says that car companies in 27 European countries run close to 309 assembly and production plants.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow faster than other regions in the automotive head-up display market. This is because China, Japan, India, and South Korea produce the most cars. According to data from the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), China made about 27.8 million vehicles in 2018. The U.S., Japan, and India were the three most prominent producers. So, the growing automotive industry is expected to make it easier for people in developing Asia-Pacific countries to get used to head-up displays.

Key Highlights

In 2022, the global market for Automotive Head-Up Display s was valued at 1.57 billion US dollars. It is anticipated to reach USD 10.57 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 23.60 % over the forecast period (2023–2031).

The Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market is categorized based on Product type, vehicle type, and end users.

Based on Product type , the market is segmented as windshield and combiner.

, the market is segmented as windshield and combiner. Based on Vehicle type , the market is segmented as follows: luxury vehicles, sports cars, mid-segment cars, and economy cars.

, the market is segmented as follows: luxury vehicles, sports cars, mid-segment cars, and economy cars. Based on End-user , the market is segmented as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket.

, the market is segmented as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and Aftermarket. The market has been segmented based on geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the notable players in the global automotive head-up display market are

Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd

Continental AG

Denso Corporation

Hudway Glass

Visteon Corporation

Yazaki Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Panasonic Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

Micro vision Inc.

Rockwell Collins

Delphi Automotive PLC

BAE Systems.

Global Automotive Head-Up Display Market Segmentation

By Type

Combiner

Windshield

Augmented Reality HUD

By Vehicle Type

luxury vehicles

sports cars

mid-segment cars

economy cars

By End-User

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Europe

The U.K.

France

Germany

Poland

Russia

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market News

In July 2022 , Tom Tom announced that Opel's new Astra would have a new version of TomTom's full-stack navigation solution, including over-the-air updates for new and accurate maps, highly convenient linked services, and new map-based advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) safety features.

, Tom Tom announced that Opel's new Astra would have a new version of TomTom's full-stack navigation solution, including over-the-air updates for new and accurate maps, highly convenient linked services, and new map-based advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) safety features. In July 2022 , Foryou Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huizhou Foryou Multimedia Electronics Co., Ltd. (Foryou Multimedia), had signed a letter of intent with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

, Foryou Corporation announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Huizhou Foryou Multimedia Electronics Co., Ltd. (Foryou Multimedia), had signed a letter of intent with Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. In June 2022, Japan Display announced that it would expand its vehicle display business. The corporation will support the enlargement of automobile displays and the improvement of image quality and will prioritize the creation of high-value-added goods with safe driving assistance capabilities.

News Media

Global Mini LED Display Market Grows at a Staggering CAGR of 91.1%

