Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2023

The global printed electronics market grew from $9.67 billion in 2022 to $11.75 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The printed electronics market is expected to grow to $24.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 20.0%.



The printed electronic market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing printed electronics solutions and services such as prototyping, design validation, hardware development, and 3D printing to offer additive manufacturing technology to enhance the manufacturing of electronics and semiconductors.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The printed electronics market also includes sales of active-matrix backplanes, integrated circuits, antennas, ring oscillators, memory devices, printed organic and inorganic PV, light-emitting diodes, solar cells, batteries, and wearables.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Printed electronics involve the use of technology that enables the manufacturing of electronic devices that are thinner and wearable.Printed electronics are precise and produced cost-effectively.



Printed electronics offer the benefit of creating devices, sensors on a variety of substrates, and also uniquely shaped devices that can be integrated into existing products. It is used to produce various kinds of electronic goods, such as electronic circuits, displays, antennas, electronic skin patches, and sensors.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the printed electronics market in 2022, and it is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the printed electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main technologies used in printed electronics include inkjet, screen, gravure, and flexographic.The inkjet printing technology is non-contact and uses droplets of ink of diameter between 10 to 150 ?m that are contained in a fluid channel for printing.



This technology is beneficial as it has been widely used in production and prototyping, and is cost-efficient as it allows for the additive deposition of thin line circuits on a range of substrates only where needed.The materials used in printed electronics include ink and substrate.



They are used in the manufacturing of displays, RFID tags, batteries, photovoltaic cells, lighting, and other applications. The end-users of printed electronics include automotive and transportation, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace and defense, construction and architecture, retail and packaging, and other end-user industries.



The increasing demand from the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the printed electronics market going forward.The production of automobiles utilizes printed electronic devices such as tailing sensors, elements for heating, Organic light-emitting diode lights (OLED), and Organic solar cells (OPV) in daily production and assembling activities.



Therefore the increase in automobile production is expected to boost the utilization of printed electronics.For instance, according to March 2020 report by Invest India, the National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency of India, the automobile industry in India is expected to reach $300 billion by 2026, with the passenger segment witnessing a growth of 22% to 25% in the year 2022.



Furthermore, according to March 2022 report by The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association, global car production output increased by 2.7% in 2021, with output in the US increasing by 3.1% and output in China growing by 7.1%. Therefore, the increase in demand from the automobile industry is expected to boost demand for printed electronics during the forecast period.



Strategic partnerships and collaborations are a key trend gaining popularity in the printed electronics market.Major companies operating in the printed electronics equipment market are focused on strategic partnerships to expand their product development activities, venture in new regions and meet their customer demands.



For Instance, in October 2020, Notion Systems GmbH a Germany-based manufacturer of industrial inkjet systems partnered with PV Nano Cell Ltd. an Israel-based solution provider for printed electronics for digital additive manufacturing of printed electronics. Through the partnership, the companies will exchange data to optimize the overall performance of printing. Furthermore, in February 2021, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, a Germany-based chemical, and consumer goods company announced a partnership with Quad Industries, a Belgium-based solutions provider and manufacturing of customized printed electronics for technological value creation. This partnership hopes to share technology for designing creating, prototyping, and manufacturing of printed electronics.



In February 2022, Axion BioSystems, Inc. a US-based provider of advanced live-cell assay systems acquired M-Solv Manufacturing Ltd. for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition deal would involve the creation of a new entity called Axion BioSystems Manufacturing, UK, Ltd. This deal would help in bringing together synergies for the development of the next generation of bioelectronic assay consumables. M-Solve Manufacturing limited is a UK-based manufacturer of printed electronics, micromachining and micro deposition equipment.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



