Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to Participate in March Investor Conferences

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCC, NASDAQ: CYCCP; "Cyclacel" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines based on cancer cell biology, announced today that the Company plans to participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings at two investor conferences.
Oppenheimer 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference:
|Location:
|Virtual
|Format:
|Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
|Date:
|March 13-15, 2023
|Fireside chat:
|March 13, 10:00am ET
|Presenter:
|Spiro Rombotis
|Webcast:
|Link
35th Annual Roth Conference:
|Location:
|Dana Point, CA
|Format:
|Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings
|Date:
|March 12-14, 2023
|Fireside chat:
|March 13, 3:00pm PT
|Presenter:
|Paul McBarron
|Webcast:
|Link
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Cyclacel is a clinical-stage, biopharmaceutical company developing innovative cancer medicines based on cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and mitosis biology. The transcriptional regulation program is evaluating fadraciclib, a CDK2/9 inhibitor, and the anti-mitotic program plogosertib, a PLK1 inhibitor, in patients with both solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Cyclacel's strategy is to build a diversified biopharmaceutical business based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates addressing oncology and hematology indications. For additional information, please visit www.cyclacel.com.
Contacts
|Company:
|Paul McBarron, (908) 517-7330, pmcbarron@cyclacel.com
|Investor Relations:
|Irina Koffler, LifeSci Advisors, LLC, (646) 970-4681, ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com
© Copyright 2023 Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Cyclacel logo and Cyclacel® are trademarks of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc.