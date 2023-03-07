Asia Pacific Malaria Treatment Market Report 2023: Extending Pipeline of New Drugs and Vaccines Presents Opportunities

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Malaria Treatment Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The APAC malaria treatment market is expected to grow from US$ 235.63 million in 2022 to US$ 347.39 million by 2028. It is estimated to register a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2028.



Initiatives by Government and Private Sectors to Raise Awareness About Malaria is Fueling the APAC Malaria Treatment Market



Malaria awareness campaigns help enhance knowledge regarding the disease, improve behaviors promoting health, and promote intersectoral collaboration and social support. The WHO coordinates the Global Malaria Programme (GMP) as part of its efforts to control and eradicate malaria. The program is led by the "Global Technical Strategy for Malaria 2016-2030" adopted by the World Health Assembly in May 2015, which was further restructured in 2021. The WHO observes 25 April as World Malaria Day every year to highlight the collective energy and commitment of the malaria communities in uniting around the common objective of freeing from malaria.

In 2016, India introduced its first National Framework for Malaria Elimination, which will be valid from 2016 through 2030. In 2019, the Indian government raised funding by more than 25% for the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, launched in 2003. The country has also increased its contribution as a donor to the Global Fund to fight Malaria. Several governments are taking initiatives to create awareness and conduct research to develop new antimalarial drugs and vaccines. Private companies are also engaging in the fight against malaria and investing heavily in R&D activities.

Governments in countries with a high malaria prevalence are deploying various strategies to eradicate malaria by improving access to treatment and helping communities in malaria-endemic countries deliver better healthcare. Several initiatives by governments and private companies to spread awareness about malaria and reinforce malaria eradication efforts are bolstering the APAC malaria treatment market growth.



APAC Malaria Treatment Market Overview



The APAC malaria treatment market is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. China dominated the market in 2022. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 report, China is awarded a malaria-free certification. China has achieved a 99% drop in malaria cases from 30 million to 30,000 cases annually. This is achieved by providing a basic public health service package for its residents without charging fees. From these packages, all people in China have access to affordable services for the diagnosis and treatment of malaria, regardless of legal or financial status.

Additionally, multi-sector collaboration in China also played a big part in achieving zero cases in China. For example, 13 ministries in China - health, education, finance, research and science, development, public security, the army, police, commerce, industry, information technology, customs, media, and tourism - joined forces to end malaria.

Further, through the support from the Global Fund to fight AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, China had stepped up training, laboratory equipment, staffing, and mosquito control measures that were required to find, treat, and prevent malaria cases in China, which, in turn, boosted the growth of the APAC malaria treatment market in the country.



APAC Malaria Treatment Market Segmentation



The APAC malaria treatment market is segmented based on treatment, drug type, route of administration, distribution channel, end user, and country.- Based on treatment, the APAC malaria treatment market is segmented into prescription medications, vaccines, diagnostic tests, and others. The diagnostic tests segment held the largest market share in 2022.

The prescription medications segment is categorized into chloroquine phosphate, artemisinin-based combination therapies (ACTs), atovaquone-proguanil, quinine sulfate (qualaquin) with doxycycline, primaquine phosphate, and others.- Based on drug type, the APAC malaria treatment market is bifurcated into branded and generic. The generic segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on route of administration, the APAC malaria treatment market is bifurcated into oral and parenteral & intravenous. The oral segment held a larger market share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the APAC malaria treatment market is segmented into direct tender, hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and others. The direct tender segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on end user, the APAC malaria treatment market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, homecare, and others. The hospitals segment held the largest market share in 2022.

Based on country, the APAC malaria treatment market has been categorized into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of APAC. Our regional analysis states that China dominated the market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Malaria

Government and Private Sector's Initiatives to Raise Awareness About Malaria

Market Restraints

Counterfeit Antimalarial Drugs and Subsequent Drug Resistance

Market Opportunities

Extending Pipeline of New Drugs and Vaccines

Future Trends

Rapid Diagnostic Tests

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $235.63 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $347.39 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Asia Pacific



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. APAC Malaria Treatment Market- Market Landscape



5. APAC Malaria Treatment Market - Key Market Dynamics



6. Malaria Treatment Market- APAC Analysis



7. APAC Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Treatment



8. APAC Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Drug Type



9. APAC Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Route of Administration



10. APAC Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By Distribution Channel



11. APAC Malaria Treatment Market Analysis - By End User



12. APAC Malaria Treatment Market - Country Analysis



13. Industry Landscape



14. Company Profiles



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AdvaCare Pharma USA LLC

Cipla Ltd

GSK Plc

Lupin Ltd

Novartis AG

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Viatris Inc

VLP Therapeutics LLC

Zydus Healthcare Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbaljt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment