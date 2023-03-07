Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $11.5 Billion by 2028 at a 10.5% CAGR

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global lithium-ion battery separator market size reached US$ 6.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.55% during 2022-2028.



A lithium-ion battery separator is a thin, porous membrane that physically separates the anode and cathode to prevent electrical short circuits. The separator is moisturized by an electrolyte that often acts as a catalyst for the movement of ions inside the battery. It primarily focuses on providing a barrier between two electrodes while facilitating ion transport in the cell. Lithium-Ion battery separator is manufactured using non-woven fibers, polymer films, and ceramic materials that have excellent mechanical properties, good chemical stability, and are cost-effective. As a result, it finds extensive applications across the automotive, industrial, and consumer electronic industries.



Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market Trends:



The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) across the globe is creating a positive outlook for the market. Lithium-ion battery separators are essential to safety as in the event of a runaway reaction, their pores are designed to melt closed from the heat generated and collapse the battery before it ignites.

Additionally, the implementation of various government initiatives focusing on minimizing carbon emissions is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the introduction of lithium-ion batteries layered with polyolefins and ceramic oxides that are stable, safe, and aid in reducing shrinkage and particle penetration are providing an impetus to the market growth.

Furthermore, the increasing product demand due to its various advantages, such as better resistance, strength, chemical permeability, and safety toward electronic short circuits, is positively influencing the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronic products is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Besides this, significant advancements and improvements in separator design to meet the high stability and lifespan performance standards, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and significant growth in the automotive industry, are supporting the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global lithium-ion battery separator market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. Our report has categorized the market based on material, thickness and end user.



Breakup by Material:

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Nylon

Others

Breakup by Thickness:

16m

20m

25m

Breakup by End User:

Industrial

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global lithium-ion battery separator market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global lithium-ion battery separator market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the thickness?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global lithium-ion battery separator market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Lithium-Ion Battery Separator Market



6 Market Breakup by Material



7 Market Breakup by Thickness



8 Market Breakup by End User



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Beijing SOJO Electric Co. Ltd.

Cangzhou Mingzhu Plastic Co. Ltd.

ENTEK International LLC

Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited (Oji Paper Co. Ltd.)

Shanghai Energy New Materials Technology Co. Ltd.

SK Innovation Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc.

UBE Corporation

W-SCOPE Corporation.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lj9fv8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.