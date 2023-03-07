New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Car Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06325394/?utm_source=GNW

The global car air purifier market grew from $1.54 billion in 2022 to $1.91 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The car air purifier market is expected to grow to $4.3 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.5%.



The car air purifier market consists of sales of ionizer car air purifiers and HEPA filter car air purifiers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A car air purifier refers to a small unit that is made up of multifibre cotton and engineered or paper-based material. The car air purifier is used to attain pure air flow and remove bad odor.It is used to filter the air inside the car, ensure pure air flow and protect passengers from contaminants in the air they breathe.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the car air purifier market in 2022, and it is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the car air purifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of technologies of car air purifiers are HEPA, activated carbon, and ionic filter.HEPA refers to a high-efficiency particulate air filter that is a type of pleated air filter.



This type of filter is used to reduce the airborne particles entering a car. The companies in the car air purifier products sell their products through OEM and aftermarket that supports economical, medium-priced, luxury segments of cars.



The significant pollution levels in the atmosphere are expected to propel the growth of the car air purifier market going forward.Pollution level refers to air quality index which is an index used to report the air quality on a daily basis.



Car air purifier protects passengers from contaminants in the air they breathe, as they help in the purification of polluted air to clean air.For Instance, in June 2022, according to The Economic Times, an Indian daily newspaper, Indians may lose 5 years of life expectancy due to air pollution.



South Asia has accounted for 52% almost half of the expected lost life years globally due to the high pollution levels.Since 2013, around 44% of the world’s pollution is coming from India.



Therefore, the significant pollution levels in the atmosphere is expected to boost demand for car air purifiers during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are the key trend gaining popularity in the car air purifier market.Major companies operating in the market are introducing new products with innovative technologies such as dual technology to meet end customer demands and sustain their position in the market.



For instance, in August 2022, Tata Motors, an India-based Automotive manufacturer, launched Air-o-Pure 95 Air Purifier.The Air-o-Pure 95 air purifier features an Active Carbon HEPA filter and a UV-C light to enhance air quality, eliminate volatile organic compounds, viruses, and bacteria, and filter out dangerous smoking.



The purifier is attractively designed and fits easily into the cup holder position of any Tata vehicle.



In December 2021, CCI (Competition Commission of India) has approved Lunolux Limited, a UK-based company that operates as an investment hub for Asia incorporated by AI Global Investments to acquire Forbes Enviro Solutions for an undisclosed amount.This acquisition broadens the portfolio of Lunolux Limited in the car air-purifier sector.



Forbes Enviro Solutions is a subsidiary of Eureka Forbes Limited, an India-based company that manufactures water purification, air filtration systems, and vacuum cleaners.



The countries covered in the car air purifier market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The car air purifier market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides Car air purifier market statistics, including Car air purifier industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a Car air purifier market share, detailed Car air purifier market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the Car air purifier industry. This Car air purifier market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

