Global Functional Milk Market 2023 to 2028: Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk & Protein-Rich Milk and Micronutrient Inadequacies Drives Growth

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Functional Milk Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The functional milk market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 6.42% from 2022 to 2028. The growth is due to a rise in disposable income and improved living standards leading to the inclusion of fortified food products in the diet.

The functional milk market is also driven by a growth in the geriatric population, increased incidence of malnutrition among hospitalized patients, and prevalence of communicable and non-communicable chronic diseases.



Milk is one of the most consumed dairy products globally due to its high nutritional value. Functional milk can help reverse various deficiencies and related diseases, such as osteoporosis, night blindness, exophthalmia, and anemia. Moreover, functional milk contains added or fortified nutrients.

Milk fortified with vitamins A and D is highly popular in the U.S. A global increase in the demand for clinical nutrition and health consciousness and a rise in the prevalence of macro and micronutrient deficiencies and obesity drive the U.S. functional milk market growth.



Functional milk fills nutrient gaps in the diet, helps reverse night blindness and other nutrition deficiency diseases, and promotes nervous system maintenance in children and adults. Milk fortification is a simple, preventive, low-cost approach to reducing micronutrient inadequacies.



Some new developments in the global functional milk market include:

The need to replenish lost nutrients leads to the fortification of dairy products.

Health-conscious consumers consider functional milk as a healthier alternative to normal milk, as it includes vitamins A and D, calcium, protein, and other nutrients.

Countries globally increase the sales of functional milk products due to awareness of their benefits.

China and India experienced an increase in functional milk, resulting in increased growth of the functional milk market. Additionally, many other market segments are anticipated to perform fairly and attain promising growth prospects during the forecast period. However, the shift in consumer preferences toward functional milk alternatives, trade barriers, and associated socio-economic challenges are expected to affect the functional milk market growth.



Market Trends and Drivers

Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults



Milk powder is a dried dairy product prepared by the evaporation of milk. The milk powder has a much longer shelf life than liquid milk and does not need refrigeration due to its low moisture content. Functional milk powder or dried milk contains fortified vitamins and minerals not naturally found in milk in significant amounts.

Growth in consumer awareness of functional milk powder's health and nutritional benefits is expected to create lucrative opportunities for leading functional milk powder manufacturers during the forecast period. Fortified milk powder contains additional macro and micro-nutrients and can help consumers prevent and fight various lifestyle disorders.



Demand for Lactose-free Functional Milk



The global functional milk market has several lactose-free milk products. In adults' lactose-intolerance shows up most often in people of East Asian heritage, affecting 70% to 100% of the population, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The increase in the prevalence of lactose intolerance and growth in the demand for low-added sugar or sugar-free products are expected to fuel the sales of lactose-free milk globally.

Vendor Landscape

The global functional milk market is highly fragmented and competitive, with significant international and regional vendors. Nestle, Danone, Lactalis International, and Abbott are the top four vendors that hold dominant functional milk market shares.

Other significant players include Dairy Farmers of America, Arla Foods amba, GCMMF, Glanbia, Ehrmann, and SADAFCO. Companies focus on organic growth by investing in R&D activities to develop new and innovative products. On April 28, 2021, Synlait announced the launch of its skim milk powder, Made with Better Milk.



Key companies in the functional milk market are also investing in business expansions. For instance, in 2019, Crediton Dairy invested around USD 13.46 million in its flavored and functional milk processing facility in the UK. Further, some innovative products in the industry include breakfast milk drinks and formulated milk powders for adults in various flavors.

Lactose-free milk, vitamins A and D-fortified milk, and low-fat or fat-free milk are popular due to their applications in disease and weight management. Other latest industry innovations include functional milk to improve sleep, beauty, and skin health and high protein functional milk to build muscles.

For example, Lycotec and Parag Milk Foods are leading companies that offer functional milk for beauty and skin health and flavored milk with extra proteins to increase muscle mass. Many functional milk market vendors exist in emerging countries, such as India and South Africa. For instance, in May 2022, Nestle launched its NESTLE EVERYDAY functional milk powder 120 G fortified with iron and vitamin C in South Africa.



Key Company Profiles

Nestle

Danone

Lactalis International

Abbott

Other Prominent Vendors

Aroma Milk Products

Arla Foods amba

Best Way Ingredients

Best Health Foods

Bright Life Care

CAPSA

Crediton Dairy

Dairy Farmers of America

Ehrmann

F&N Dairies

FrieslandCampina

Fonterra

Glanbia

GCMMF

Heritage Foods

INGREDIA

Land O' Lakes

Lycotec

MEGMILK SNOW BRAND

Milligans Food Group

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable

Parag Milk Foods

SADAFCO

SLEEPWELL

Stolle Milk Biologics

Synlait

Tirlan

Tesco

Vindija d.d.

Valfoo

Vinamilk

Key Questions Answered:

How big is the functional milk market?

What is the growth rate of the global functional milk market?

Who are the key players in the global functional milk market?

What are the significant trends in the functional milk market?

Which region dominates the global functional milk market share?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 326 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $25.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $36.63 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study

4.3.1 Market by Form

4.3.2 Market by Age Group

4.3.3 Market by Application

4.3.4 Market by Distribution Channel

4.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Highlights



8 Premium Insights

8.1 Market Scenario



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Increased Demand for Personalized Nutrition

9.2 Availability of Fortified Milk Powders for Adults

9.3 Fortified Milk for Beauty & Skin Health



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Demand for Lactose-Free Functional Milk

10.2 Micronutrient Inadequacies

10.3 Demand for Protein-Rich Milk



11 Market Restraints

11.1 Preference for Functional Milk Alternatives

11.2 Increasing Stringent Trade Barriers

11.3 Socioeconomic & Raw Material Formulation Challenges



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.2.1 Insights by Form

12.2.2 Insights by Age Group

12.2.3 Insights by Application

12.2.4 Insights by Distribution Channel

12.2.5 Insights by Geography

12.3 Five Forces Analysis

12.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

12.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

12.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



13 Form

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Powder

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Market by Geography

13.4 Liquid

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Market by Geography



14 Age Group

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 14-19

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Market by Geography

14.4 20-64

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Market by Geography

14.5 1-13

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Market by Geography

14.6 65 & Above

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Market by Geography



15 Application

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Immunity & Disease Management

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Market by Geography

15.4 Weight Management

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Market by Geography

15.5 Clinical Nutrition

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Market by Geography

15.6 Others

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Market by Geography



16 Distribution Channel

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Convenience Stores

16.3.1 Market Overview

16.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.3.3 Market by Geography

16.4 Hypermarkets

16.4.1 Market Overview

16.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.4.3 Market by Geography

16.5 Grocery Stores

16.5.1 Market Overview

16.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.5.3 Market by Geography

16.6 Online

16.6.1 Market Overview

16.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.6.3 Market by Geography

16.7 Specialty Stores

16.7.1 Market Overview

16.7.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.7.3 Market by Geography

16.8 Institutional Sales

16.8.1 Market Overview

16.8.2 Market Size & Forecast

16.8.3 Market by Geography

17 Geography

18 APAC

19 North America

20 Europe

21 Latin America

22 Middle East & Africa

23 Competitive Landscape

24 Key Company Profiles

25 Other Prominent Vendors

26 Report Summary

27 Quantitative Summary

28 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/woo54l

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment