E-Commerce Logistics Market is Expected to Surpass USD 983.5 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 14.98% from 2023-2030; Increasing Consumer Preference for Online Shopping and Demand for Reliable Delivery Options to Push Market Growth

Westford, USA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific has emerged as a dominant force in the e-commerce logistics market . This is largely due to the widespread adoption of blockchain technology, which enables customers to access reliable tracking information and facilitates more streamlined and cost-effective operations. Additionally, printed electronics technology has become increasingly prevalent, as it can help reduce shipping costs in e-commerce. Furthermore, implementing automated identification and data capture (AIDC) technologies has contributed to the market's growth by improving inventory accuracy, reducing data entry costs, and minimizing shipping errors. The trend toward customization of e-commerce logistics services has also played a significant role in driving market expansion.

The E-commerce industry has been experiencing phenomenal growth in recent years, and according to SkyQuest, this trend is set to continue. The E-commerce market is anticipated to cross a staggering USD 58.74 trillion by 2028, indicating a massive growth potential for the E-commerce logistics market. As online shopping continues to gain popularity, the demand for efficient and reliable logistics solutions has become increasingly important.

E-Commerce Logistics Market

E-commerce logistics encompasses a range of processes involved in transporting and delivering goods purchased online. These processes include inventory management, warehousing, packaging, labeling, invoicing, shipping, payment collection, return, and exchange. An efficient e-commerce logistics system relies on detailed information about territories, roads, road conditions, regulations regarding the movement of goods, and transport laws to deliver goods faster and more accurately.

Transportation Segment to Attain Higher Growth Rate owing to Rising Demand for Reliable Transportation Services to Deliver Products to Customers

In the E-commerce logistics market, the segment of transportation has proven to be a crucial component. It plays a significant role in ensuring that the products purchased online are delivered to their respective customers on time and in good condition. In 2022, this segment accounted for a significant revenue share, and this trend is projected to continue from 2023 to 2030. The transportation segment's growth is expected to continue and reach even greater heights. With the rise of major technologies such as drones, autonomous vehicles, and robotics, the transportation industry is set to undergo a significant transformation.

In the rapidly evolving world of e-commerce logistics, the Asia Pacific region established itself as the top-performing E-commerce logistics market in 2022, surpassing other growth and market share areas. As per the predictions by SkyQuest, the number of internet users is expected to reach an impressive 1,476.83 million users by 2028. This forecast indicates significant growth in the accessibility of the internet, not only in urban areas but also in rural regions. The increasing penetration of the internet in both these areas holds great promise for the growth of e-commerce businesses.

Domestic Segment to Garner Swift Growth Rate Thanks to Rapid Expansion of e-Commerce Platforms Requiring a Robust Logistics Network

The E-commerce logistics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, fueled by the growing popularity of online shopping. However, in 2022, the domestic segment emerged as the dominant player in the market, and experts predict that it will continue to hold the leading position in the years to come. The domestic market segment refers to the movement of goods within a country from the seller to the buyer. This segment has seen tremendous growth due to the increasing number of online shoppers who prefer to buy products from the comfort of their homes.

According to recent market research, North America is a significant player in the global e-commerce logistics market. With the second-largest revenue share in 2022, this region is a hub for e-commerce giants. According to market research firm SkyQuest, the retail revenue generated from consumer electronics and technology sales in the United States reached USD 634 million by the end of the fiscal year 2020. This figure highlights consumers' substantial spending on electronics products in the US market. Furthermore, as technology advances and new products are introduced, the demand for e-commerce logistics is expected to rise.

SkyQuest, a reputable market research company, recently unveiled a detailed report that covers the E-commerce logistics market. The report offers a comprehensive industry analysis, presenting valuable insights into the prevailing market conditions, emerging trends, major players, and novel product innovations. Investors can leverage this information to make informed decisions and pinpoint high-potential investment opportunities in the market.

Key Developments in E-Commerce Logistics Market

TForce Logistics, a prominent provider of final mile delivery services for e-commerce, has recently announced its collaboration with Shipium, a well-known enterprise shipping platform catering to the needs of e-commerce retailers and third-party logistics companies (3PLs). This partnership is expected to significantly transform the delivery landscape of the e-commerce industry by leveraging both companies' expertise and capabilities. Overall, this partnership between TForce Logistics and Shipium is predicted to offer a comprehensive solution for e-commerce businesses looking to improve their shipping operations.

Colavita USA, a renowned Italian food brand, has recently partnered strategically with an e-commerce technology provider to upgrade its Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) logistics. The partnership will enable Colavita USA to leverage the latest e-commerce technologies to improve its supply chain, logistics, and distribution capabilities. The DTC model has gained immense popularity recently, especially in the food and beverage industry. It allows brands to sell their products directly to customers without any intermediaries.

Yusen Logistics, the forwarding arm of Japanese shipping group NYK Line, has recently acquired Taylored Services Parent, a third-party logistics provider based on the US west coast. The acquisition of Taylored Services Parent by Yusen Logistics is expected to create a stronger logistics network with enhanced capabilities and wider reach. Taylored Services Parent has a strong presence on the US west coast, a critical hub for trade with Asia. In addition, its expertise in e-commerce logistics will complement Yusen Logistics' existing strengths.

Key Questions Answered in E-Commerce Logistics Market Report

How can companies gather and analyze consumer data to inform business strategies and improve customer satisfaction in different markets and sectors?

How can companies effectively adapt to high-growth sectors' rapidly changing market conditions, such as technology and e-commerce, while maintaining a competitive edge?

How can companies stay up-to-date on emerging trends and technologies in their industry, and what are some effective approaches to proactively identify and respond to these developments?

What are the most significant government policies and regulations affecting different industries, and how can companies navigate and comply with these regulations?

