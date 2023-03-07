New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031436/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market to Reach $403.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure estimated at US$31.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$403.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 37.6% over the period 2022-2030. Fast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 34.7% CAGR and reach US$203.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Slow segment is readjusted to a revised 41.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.4% CAGR



The Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$67.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 32.7% and 31.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 25% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- ABB

- AeroVironment Inc.

- BP Chargemaster

- ChargePoint, Inc.

- ClipperCreek

- Eaton

- General Electric Company

- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.

- Schneider Electric

- SemaConnect, Inc.

- Siemens

- Tesla, Inc.

- Webasto





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fast

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Fast by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Fast by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Slow

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Slow by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Slow by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

CHAdeMO by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for CHAdeMO by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for CHAdeMO by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CCS

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for CCS by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for CCS by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Connectors by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Connectors by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Connectors by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Commercial by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 25: World Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 30: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 35: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 44: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 57: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 69: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 74: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 78: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 83: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 92: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 96: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 101: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast

and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 105: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and Residential

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Charging

Infrastructure by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Commercial and Residential for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 110: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by

Charger Type - Fast and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 111: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 112: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by

Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other

Connectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by

Application - Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type -

Fast and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 121: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other

Connectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 125: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -

Commercial and Residential - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 126: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Application - Commercial and

Residential Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 127: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial and Residential for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type -

Fast and Slow - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Fast and Slow Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 130: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Charger Type - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Fast and Slow for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



Table 131: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector -

CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 132: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Charging Infrastructure by Connector - CHAdeMO, CCS and Other

Connectors Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 133: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Connector - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for CHAdeMO, CCS and Other Connectors

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 134: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure by Application -



