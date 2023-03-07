New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031434/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Vehicle Adhesives estimated at US$78.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 47.8% over the period 2022-2030. Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 40.4% CAGR and reach US$642.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Battery Electric Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 54.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $23 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44.6% CAGR



The Electric Vehicle Adhesives market in the U.S. is estimated at US$23 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$271.2 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 44.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 41.4% and 39.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 29.6% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- 3M Company

- Ashland

- Avery Dennison

- Bostik S.A. (An Arkema Company)

- Delo Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA

- Dupont (Dow Chemical)

- Dymax Corporation

- Evonik Industries AG

- H.B. Fuller

- Henkel

- Illinois Tool Works Corporation

- Jowat SE

- L&L Products

- Lord Corporation

- Metlok Private Limited.

- Permabond LLC.

- PPG Industries

- Riëd B.V.

- Sika AG

- Threebond Co., Ltd.

- Uniseal, Inc.

- Wacker Chemie AG

- Weicon GmbH & Co. KG

-





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Vehicle Adhesives - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Plug-in Hybrid Electric

Vehicle by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Electric Vehicle by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Battery Electric Vehicle by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery Electric Vehicle

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pack &

Module Bonding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pack & Module Bonding by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Pack & Module Bonding

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Thermal Interface Bonding by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Thermal Interface Bonding

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Thermal Interface

Bonding by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Battery Cell Encapsulation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Battery Cell Encapsulation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery Cell

Encapsulation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 22: World Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by

Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by

Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding,

Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



CHINA

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 42: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: China Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: France Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and

Battery Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal

Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by

Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK Historic Review for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by

Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding,

Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014

through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle Adhesives

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Pack &

Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell

Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 80: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and

Battery Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal

Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Electric Vehicle Adhesives Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and

Battery Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric

Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal

Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery

Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid

Electric Vehicle and Battery Electric Vehicle - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and

Battery Electric Vehicle Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Adhesives by Vehicle Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Battery

Electric Vehicle for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Electric Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module

Bonding, Thermal Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation

and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of World Historic Review for Electric Vehicle

Adhesives by Application - Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal

Interface Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other

Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Electric

Vehicle Adhesives by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Pack & Module Bonding, Thermal Interface

Bonding, Battery Cell Encapsulation and Other Applications for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

