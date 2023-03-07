New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Buses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031426/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Electric Buses Market to Reach 3.1 Billion Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Buses estimated at 143.4 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 3.1 Billion Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 46.9% over the period 2022-2030. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 51% CAGR and reach 1.8 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.2% CAGR



The Electric Buses market in the U.S. is estimated at 42 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 458.2 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 43.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.2% and 37.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- AB Volvo

- Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd

- Ankai

- BYD Co. Ltd

- CAF Group

- Daimler AG

- Ebusco BV

- Iveco Bus

- King Long

- New Flyer Industries

- Proterra Inc.

- Ryobi Bus

- Scannia AB

- VDL Groep

- Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd

- Zhongtong Bus Holding





Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Electric Buses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share

in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Read the full report:



