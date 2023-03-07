New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Buses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031426/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Electric Buses Market to Reach 3.1 Billion Units by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric Buses estimated at 143.4 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 3.1 Billion Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 46.9% over the period 2022-2030. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 51% CAGR and reach 1.8 Billion Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 42 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 43.2% CAGR
The Electric Buses market in the U.S. is estimated at 42 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 458.2 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 43.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.2% and 37.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 28.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- AB Volvo
- Anhui Ankai Automobile Co. Ltd
- Ankai
- BYD Co. Ltd
- CAF Group
- Daimler AG
- Ebusco BV
- Iveco Bus
- King Long
- New Flyer Industries
- Proterra Inc.
- Ryobi Bus
- Scannia AB
- VDL Groep
- Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd
- Zhongtong Bus Holding
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031426/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Electric Buses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Electric Buses by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BEV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PHEV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for FCEV
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for FCEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for FCEV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intracity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Intracity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Intracity by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Intercity by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Intercity by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Intercity by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Government by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Fleet Operator by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Fleet Operator by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Fleet Operator by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Battery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Battery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Motor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Motor by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Motor by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
Cell Stack by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Fuel Cell Stack by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Fuel Cell Stack by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Ultra-capacitor by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Ultra-capacitor by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 16-Year Perspective for Ultra-capacitor by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 37: World Electric Buses Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in Units for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Electric Buses by Propulsion
Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Electric Buses by Application -
Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA Historic Review for Electric Buses by Component -
Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: USA 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Japan Historic Review for Electric Buses by Component -
Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: China Historic Review for Electric Buses by Component -
Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: China 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in Units for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Europe Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: France Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: France 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 122: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Germany Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 127: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 128: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 129: Italy Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Application - Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 130: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 131: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 132: Italy Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 133: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 134: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 135: Italy Historic Review for Electric Buses by
Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 136: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Battery,
Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Electric Buses Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 137: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Propulsion Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 138: UK Historic Review for Electric Buses by Propulsion
Type - BEV, PHEV and FCEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 139: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV,
PHEV and FCEV for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 140: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Application - Intracity and Intercity -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for the Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 141: UK Historic Review for Electric Buses by Application -
Intracity and Intercity Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 142: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intracity
and Intercity for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 143: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Consumer Segment - Government and Fleet
Operator - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for
the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 144: UK Historic Review for Electric Buses by Consumer
Segment - Government and Fleet Operator Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014 through 2021
and % CAGR
Table 145: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Consumer Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Government and Fleet Operator for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 146: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electric Buses by Component - Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack
and Ultra-capacitor - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Units for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 147: UK Historic Review for Electric Buses by Component -
Battery, Motor, Fuel Cell Stack and Ultra-capacitor Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in Units for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 148: UK 16-Year Perspective for Electric Buses by
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031426/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Electric Buses Market to Reach 3.1 Billion Units by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Buses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06031426/?utm_source=GNW