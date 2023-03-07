New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Smart Air Purifier Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323891/?utm_source=GNW

The global smart air purifier market grew from $7.13 billion in 2022 to $8.36 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The smart air purifier market is expected to grow to $15.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.2%.



The smart air purifier market consists of sales of UV-light-filter-based, activated-carbon filter-based, and HEPA filter-based smart air purifiers.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Smart air purifiers are used to minimize the presence of total volatile organic compounds, particulate matter, smoke, pollen grains, dust, harmful chemicals, gases, and other pollutants in the air.A smart air purifier is an upgraded version of a traditional air purifier that is incorporated with technology to provide pure, dust, and contaminate-free air.



It is connected to wireless networks such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be remotely operated by using an app on smartphones to measure and monitor airborne particles in the surroundings and deliver real-time captured data. It is used for the purification of airborne toxins and particulate matter.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the smart air purifier market in 2022. The regions covered in the smart air purifier market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of products in smart air purifiers are dust collectors, fume and smoke collectors, and others.Dust collectors are air cleansing equipment designed to improve commercial or industrial air quality by capturing particulate matter.



The different techniques include high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA), thermodynamic sterilization systems (TSS), ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, ionizer purifiers, activated carbon filtration, and others. It is employed in commercial and residential sectors and is distributed through aftermarket and original equipment manufacturers.



The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the smart air purifier market going forward.Airborne diseases such as COVID-19 are caused by the transmission of viruses through the air from one person to another in the form of droplets or aerosolized particles.



Rising airborne disease cases promote the use of air purifiers as the patients face breathing issues.For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a specialized government agency of the United Nations, as of July 11, 2021, there were 558 million COVID-19 cases globally.



Therefore, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases will increase the growth of the smart air purifier market.



Technological advancements are shaping the smart air purifier market.Major companies operating in the smart air purifier market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand.



For example, in May 2021, Levoit, a US-based air purifier company, launched the Levoit VeSync Core 400s, an air purifier with HEPA Smart Technology.This captures bacteria, viruses, mold, pollen, and pet dander as well as neutralizes smoke, volatile organic compounds, cooking smells, fumes, and pet odors.



It senses air quality changes up to ten times faster and automatically adjusts the fan speed.



In November 2021, iRobot Corp., a US-based technology company, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, iRobot aimed to expand its addressable market and diversify its product portfolio. Aeris Cleantec AG is a Switzerland-based premium air purifier company.



The countries covered in the smart air purifier market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



