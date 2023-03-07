Tickeron Unveils AI Robots to Trade Top Stocks with Unmatched Precision

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron, a leading provider of AI-based trading tools, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest range of AI Robots designed exclusively for the most frequently traded stocks on the US stock market.

After the successful debut of our Robot Factory that produces state-of-the-art AI Robots, we received a deluge of requests for robots tailored to hedge funds and individuals who trade only the most popular stocks with high liquidity and small spreads. However, this posed a unique challenge and opportunity, as narrowing the scope of stocks can increase the need for high-quality signals and reduce diversification.

To overcome this challenge, our team of quantitative analysts has created a unique approach to analyzing the most active stocks. We've combined Technical Analysis (TA) and Fundamental Analysis (FA) into a unified platform that utilizes multi-level backtests and forward tests to evaluate price movements and changes in fundamentals, factoring in volatility to accurately identify entry and exit points for trades.

Our AI algorithms rely on proprietary and modern models of fundamental analysis to choose stocks with business indicators that align with the opened position's direction, ensuring a strategic approach to trading. This strategy provides our clients with real-time market insights, empowering them to make better trading decisions and achieve more profitable outcomes.

Our advanced tools, such as the Pattern Search Engine, Real-Time Patterns, Trend Prediction Engine allow traders to conduct sophisticated financial markets analysis as well as our Market Overview or Stock Market Live Today

"Our AI Robots for Popular Stocks are engineered to analyze market trends and technical indicators in real-time, enabling swift and precise trading decisions based on our models. Thanks to our unique methodology of blending technical and fundamental analysis, we've created an extensive library of easy-to-follow robots that trade the most active and liquid stocks on the US stock market with unparalleled precision," said Sergey Savastiouk, Ph.D., CEO, and Founder of Tickeron.

About Tickeron

Tickeron is an AI-powered trading marketplace that caters to traders, investors, and proprietary neural network developers. We offer an array of robots that employ technical analysis, fundamental analysis, and their combination. To discover more about Tickeron, please visit our website. You can stay updated with the latest news from Tickeron by following us Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News.

Please note that Tickeron's detailed charts have certain limitations, which can be reviewed on our website before making an investment decision. It is important to keep in mind that Tickeron's investment advice is based on historical information, and past performance may not necessarily indicate future results. Investing in securities entails significant risks, including the risk of losing your entire investment.