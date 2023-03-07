Tryg Forsikring A/S prices Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

In accordance with the company announcement dated 6 March 2023, the offering of the new Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes was priced and subscribed today with significant investor interest. Tryg Forsikring A/S has accordingly decided to issue notes for a nominal amount of SEK 900m and NOK 600m (the "Transaction" of the “Notes”). The Transaction had excess investor demand of more than 1bn and has been placed primarily with Asset Managers and Funds in all the Nordic countries.

The Notes will be issued on 20 March 2023. The NOK Notes will have a variable interest rate of 3M NIBOR +3.45% per annum and the SEK Notes will have a variable interest rate of 3M STIBOR + 3.50% per annum. The first interest payment date on the Notes will be 20 June 2023.

The Notes are perpetual and have no fixed date for redemption, however, Tryg Forsikring A/S has the option, subject to certain Redemption and Purchase Conditions to redeem all of the SEK Notes and/or the NOK Notes at par on any day between 20 March and 20 June 2028, and thereafter, on every Interest Payment Date.

The Notes are expected to be listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen regulated market within 6 months from the Issue Date.

In connection with the Transaction, Tryg Forsikring A/S will purchase SEK 414m of its outstanding SEK 700,000,000 Floating Rate Perpetual Restricted Tier 1 Capital Notes with ISIN DK0030418249 at a price of 101%. The purchase is conditional upon certain conditions, including the settlement of the Transaction.

Gianandrea Roberti, Investor Relations Officer +45 20 18 82 67 gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Peter Brondt, Investor Relations Manager +45 22 75 89 04 peter.brondt@tryg.dk

About Tryg

Tryg is one of the largest insurance companies in the Nordic region with activities in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. Tryg provides peace of mind and value for more than 5.3 million customers on a daily basis. Tryg A/S is listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen and approximately 45% of the shares are held by TryghedsGruppen smba. TryghedsGruppen, annually, contributes around DKK 650m to peace of mind purposes via TrygFonden.

