$22.59 Billion Industrial Automation Sensors Markets - Global Forecast to 2029

The "Industrial Automation Sensors Market by Sensor Type, Type, Mode of Automation, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial automation sensors market is projected to reach $22.59 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2022 to 2029.



The growth of this market is attributed to the rising adoption of industry 4.0 and IIoT in manufacturing, the surging demand for smart sensor-enabled wearable devices, and the growing technological advancements in industrial sensors. Furthermore, the adoption of predictive maintenance and the increasing demand for smart sensors from automobile manufacturers to enable safety are expected to offer significant opportunities for the growth of this market.



Based on sensor type, the industrial automation sensors market is segmented into level sensors, temperature sensors, flow sensors, gas sensors, position sensors, pressure sensors, force sensors, humidity & moisture sensors, and image sensors. In 2022, the level sensors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial automation sensors market. A level sensor is used to detect and measure the level of liquids, bulk solids, and other fluids.

The level measurement is either continuous or in the form of point values. The large market share of this segment is attributed to various factors, such as the need for accuracy, appearance, and response rate, ease of calibration of instruments, size of the instrument, and monitoring and controlling of continuous or point level. However, the gas sensor segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Based on type, the industrial automation sensors market is segmented into contact sensors and non-contact sensors. In 2022, the contact sensors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial automation sensors market. However, the non-contact sensors segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the various advantages offered by non-contact sensors over contact devices, such as spontaneity, reliability, longevity, and performance consistency. Non-contact sensors are used for process and control, automation, manufacturing, engineering, and other operations across many industries, driving the growth of this segment.



Based on mode of automation, the industrial automation sensors market is segmented into semi-automatic systems and fully-automatic systems. The fully-automatic system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The increasing focus on maintaining hygiene and food safety and the need to boost production capabilities, minimize human interventions, and increase the ROI are expected to propel the demand for fully-automatic systems in the industrial automation sensors market.



Based on end user, the industrial automation sensors market is segmented into oil & gas, automotive, food & beverage, semiconductors & electronics, chemicals & materials, consumer goods, mining & metals, power, pharmaceuticals & biotech, machines & tools, paper & pulp, aerospace & defense, and other end users. The automotive segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing acceptance of IoT sensors in processing plants and manufacturing. In addition, the IoT-based industrial automation sensors allow manufacturers to monitor plant sites remotely, improve the safety of industrial assets and workers, and optimize operational efficiency. Integrating these industrial sensors in manufacturing services helps decrease maintenance costs by achieving early fault detection.



Based on geography, North America is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high market growth in North America is driven by factors such as the increasing use of IoT devices & communication networks in the manufacturing and energy industries; the high demand for sensors in different end-use industries such as healthcare, textile, oil and gas, packaging, and automotive industries; the presence of strong automotive and electronic industries; high investments in technology; early adoption of advanced technologies; the increasing investments by key players such as Rockwell Automation, Honeywell International Inc., and Omega Engineering to improve the accuracy and performance of industrial automation sensors; and a large number of technologically enhanced manufacturing facilities.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Which are the high-growth market segments in terms of sensor type, type, mode of automation, end user, and geography?

What is the historical market size of the industrial automation sensors market?

What are the market forecasts and estimates for the period 2022-2029?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the industrial automation sensors market?

Who are the major players in the market, and what are their market shares?

Who are the major players in various countries?

How is the competitive landscape for the industrial automation sensors market?

What are the recent developments in the industrial automation sensors market?

What are the different strategies adopted by the major players in the market?

Which are the high-growth countries in the industrial automation sensors market?

Who are the local emerging players in the industrial automation sensors market, and how do they compete with other players?

Market Insights

Market Drivers: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

Rising Adoption of Industry 4.0 and IIOT Technologies among Manufacturing Industries

Surging Demand for Smart Sensor-Enabled Wearable Devices

Technological Advancements in Industrial Sensors

Market Restraints: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

High Cost of Installing Sensor Networks

Market Opportunities: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

Use of Smart Sensors for Predictive Maintenance

Increasing Utilization of Smart Sensors in the Automotive Industry

Market Challenges: Impact Analysis (2022-2029)

Developing Advanced Sensors as per Precise Performance Requirements

Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

Amphenol Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

NXP Semiconductors

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Siemens AG

STMicroelectronics International N.V.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

Dwyer Instruments LTD.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

ABB Ltd

Analog Devices Inc.

Sensirion AG

Scope:



Industrial Automation Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

Level Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Flow Sensors

Gas Sensors

Position Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Force Sensors

Humidity & Moisture Sensors

Image Sensors

Other Sensors

Industrial Automation Sensors Market, by Type

Contact Sensors

Non-contact Sensors

Industrial Automation Sensors Market, by Mode of Automation

Semi-automatic Systems

Fully-automatic Systems

Industrial Automation Sensors Market, by End User

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Food & Beverage

Semiconductors & Electronics

Chemicals & Materials

Consumer Goods

Mining & Metals

Power

Pharmaceuticals & Biotech

Machines & Tools

Paper & Pulp

Aerospace & Defense

Other End Users

Industrial Automation Sensors Market, by Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

Netherlands

Sweden

France

Spain

Taiwan

Thailand

Rest Of Europe (RoE)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Rest of the Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)

