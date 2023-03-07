Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Global Payments Inc. (GPN) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

NEW YORK, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Global Payments Inc. (“Global Payments” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPN) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Global Payments securities between October 31, 2019 and October 18, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/gpn1.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose that: (1) Active Network used deceptive and abusive acts and practices to dupe its customers into enrolling into Active Network’s own discount club; (2) since July 2011, Active Network, and by extension, Global Payments, was aware of such unauthorized conduct and that it was violating relevant regulations and laws aimed at protecting its consumers; (3) since 2011, Global Payments failed to properly monitor its subsidiary from engaging in such unlawful conduct, detect and stop the misconduct, and identify and remediate harmed consumers; (4) all the foregoing subjected the Company to a foreseeable risk of heightened regulatory scrutiny or investigation; and (5) Global Payments’ revenues were in part the product of Active Network’s unlawful conduct and thus unsustainable.

