Canada’s Got Talent Reveals This Season’s Showstopping Acts, Premiering March 21 on Citytv

– Canada’s Got Talent premieres March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Citytv, Citytv+, Citytv.com, and through the Citytv app –



– This season sees 82 amazing acts from all corners of Canada, including Glace-Bay, Laval, Winnipeg, Vancouver Island, and more –

TORONTO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s almost showtime! As we gear up to take centre stage, Citytv reveals the showstopping performers appearing on Season 2 of Canada’s Got Talent, premiering Tuesday, March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT anywhere Citytv is available. Reaching more than 7.6M Canadians throughout it’s augural season, the highly anticipated talent competition series spotlights 82 acts as they grace the Canadian stage, face the #CGT judges – Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus, Kardinal Offishall – and compete to win the grand prize.

The #CGT Champion will receive $150,000 dollars and the opportunity to work with a financial advisor, courtesy of CIBC – to help realize their ambitions. Plus, the opportunity to perform in “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” at the Luxor Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Since being crowned #CGT Champion in Season 1, Jeanick Fournier has taken her career to new heights having released her self-titled major-label debut album, performed in Las Vegas as part of the “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” stage show, and competed on a global stage among the best in the world in America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.

In Season 2, #CGT is upping the ante with singers, dancers, magicians, extreme sports and death-defying acts, several contestants with one-of-a-kind abilities, and a plethora of acts who are pursuing their dreams abroad but now coming home to compete on the Canadian stage. Hosted by Lindsay Ell, Canada’s Got Talent culminates in a live two-hour finale on Tuesday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the brand new OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino in Niagara Falls.

The Canada’s Got Talent Season 2 contestants are listed below. Click here to learn more about each contestant.

ALBERTA

ATSUSHI ONO – Magic Act, Calgary

BEATRICE LOVE – Singer/Musician, Edmonton

COOL GIRAFFES – Dance Act, Edmonton

EVANGEL OMARI BESONG – Singer/Musician, Edmonton

KALSEY KULYK – Singer/Musician, Beaumont

KNIGHT1 – Singer/Musician, Calgary

REESE NELSON – Xtreme Sport, Calgary

THE BEARHEAD SISTERS – Vocal Groups, Edmonton

BRITISH COLUMBIA

A3 RYDERZ – Dance Act, Vancouver

CURRAN DOBBS – Comedy Act, Victoria

DJC – Dance Act, Vancouver

EMMA GARRIOTT – Singer/Musician, Port McNeill

JACK THOMAS – Singer/Musician, Burnaby

KAREN FLAMENCO – Dance Act, Vancouver

MR. CUDDLES THE EVIL OCTOPUS – Novelty Act, Gibsons

RAYMOND SALGADO – Singer/Musician, Vancouver Island

SIMA SAXENA – Singer/Musician, Victoria

SYD BOSEL – Comedy Act, Comox

WIL STELFOX – Magic Act, Vancouver

XTREME SOUL STYLE – Dance Act, Vancouver

MANITOBA

CHRISTOPHER MAGAS – Singer/Musician, East St Paul

DEAN GUNNARSON – Stunt, Onanole

L.I.V.E – Dance Act, Winnipeg

MARQUIS – Dance Act, Winnipeg

TARA MEYER – Circus Act, Winnipeg

NEW BRUNSWICK

ANICA – Singer/Musician, Grand Barachois

DAVID NT ANNAN – Dance Act, Fredericton

NOVA SCOTIA

EVAN TURNBULL – Singer, Glace-Bay

ONTARIO

ABEBE ERIGETE – Circus Act, Toronto

AMIR BRANDON – Singer/Musician, Toronto

ASD BAND – Vocal Groups, Toronto

ASHLEY VELDBOOM – Dance Act, Orillia

CAPTAIN FINN & THE SALTY SEA DOGS – Vocal Group, London

CHRISTIAN MASCIA – Magic Act, Stoney Creek

CYDNEE ABBOTT – Dance Act, Oakville

DARCY MITCHINSON – Singer/Musician, Hamilton

DAVID GREEN – Comedy Act, Niagara Falls

FLEXY-T – Circus Act, Ajax

JASON & BRONWYN IRWIN – Animal Act, Southampton

JAMES ALCOCK – Singer/Musician, Mississauga

JIM CAMERON – Singer/Musician, Waterloo

JOZE PIRANIAN – Comedy Act, Toronto

JULIA & MOSES – Dance Act, Toronto

KATHERINE LYNN-ROSE – Singer/Musician, Burlington

KENTON & LISE – Vocal Groups, Toronto

KEVIN FAST – Stunt, Cobourg

KONAH RAYNES – Singer/Musician, Ottawa

MAYA GAMZU – Singer/Musician, Richmond Hill

MCELMAN & THE MAESTRO – Vocal Groups, Toronto

MEAVE – Singer/Musician, Niagara Falls

MVP DANCE – Dance Act, Toronto

NIKO SOFIANOS – Novelty Act, Vaughan

OLGA & VIOLET: MOMMY & ME – Circus Act, Toronto

POLLY MOONSHINE – Singer/Musician, London

RICHARD FORGET – Magic Act, Whitby

SOULS OF STEEL – Singer/Musician, Toronto

TAP DANCE CANADA – Dance Act, Ontario

TASOS NIKOPOULOS – Novelty Act, Hamilton

THE CHEERFORCE GOLDEN GIRLS – Dance Act, Oakville

THE DREAMBOATS – Vocal Groups, Mississauga

THE TREVOR SHOW – Vocal Groups, Toronto

THE SIGMAZ – Dance Act, Scarborough

VAL & GANNA – Dance Act, Toronto

VOICES ROCK PRIME – Vocal Groups, Mississauga

XPECTACULO – Circus Act, Scarborough

XPOGO STUNT TEAM – Xtreme Sports, Orillia

YOUNG MOMMY – Singer/Musician, Toronto

QUEBEC

ALEXANDRA CÔTÉ – Animal Act, Thetford Mines

BRIAN TYLER – Singer/Musician, Grenville Sur La Rouge

CHARLES PHILIPPE LAURIN – Novelty Act, Montreal

CIRQUE KALABANTÉ – Circus Act, Montreal

CONVERSION – Dance Act, Trois-Rivières

GBA – Circus Act, Montreal

GENEVIÈVE CÔTÉ – Novelty Act, Laval

JP PARENT – Magic Act, Montreal

PAOLA TROILO – Singer/Musician, Laval

REMI ORSET – Circus Act, Quebec

T.ACOS X T.EENAGERS – Dance Act, Granby

THE CAST – Dance Act, Lévis

TRA MY TRINH – Circus Act, Montreal

YUKON TERRITORY

MAGIC BEN – Magic Act, Whitehorse

Canada’s Got Talent is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.

About Citytv

Citytv and Citytv.com offer viewers intensely-local and diverse content through its seven television stations in Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Saskatchewan, Winnipeg, and Montreal, along with the award-winning Citytv app, which is available on iOS, Android, Samsung TV, Apple TV, and Fire TV Stick devices, plus Citytv+ available with Prime Video. Citytv delivers an entertaining mix of Canadian and acquired prime-time programming, news, and lifestyle content from influential brands such as Breakfast Television, Cityline, and CityNews. Citytv is part of Rogers Sports & Media, which is a subsidiary of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX, NYSE: RCI).

About Fremantle

Fremantle is one of the world’s largest and most successful creators, producers and distributors of Entertainment, Drama & Film and Documentaries. Operating in 27 territories we are a proudly independent group of content creators. We produce and deliver high-quality multi-genre IP including some of the biggest entertainment formats, most watched international dramas, award winning films and hard-hitting documentaries, amplifying local stories on a global scale. From Idols to The Mosquito Coast, The Price is Right to The Hand of God, The Farmer Wants A Wife to Arctic Drift, Family Feud to My Brilliant Friend and Bones & All to Planet Sex our focus is simple – we create and deliver irresistible entertainment. We are also a world leader in digital and branded entertainment with more than 470 million fans across 2,000 social channels and over 34 billion views per year across all platforms. Fremantle is part of RTL Group, a global leader across broadcast, content and digital, itself a division of the international media giant Bertelsmann. For more information, please visit www.fremantle.com, follow us on Twitter @FremantleHQ and Instagram @fremantle or visit our LinkedIn page.

About McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc.

Established in 2014, McGillivray Entertainment Media Inc. (MEM) is a leading factual, lifestyle and reality production company, creating high-rated, original content for Canadian and US broadcasters. MEM’s strong development slate and accelerated investment continues to answer the rapidly changing needs of broadcasters and streamers, and has resulted in expansive growth, bringing exciting, original content to diverse audiences worldwide. The company is rooted in strong, foundational relationships with strategic partners, buyers, and creatives alike. MEM constantly delivers beyond what’s expected, and ensures its content meets the highest industry and creative standards.

About SYCO Entertainment

Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, is an independent entertainment company which owns TV formats such as “Got Talent” and “The X Factor”. Got Talent is officially the world’s most successful reality TV format; America’s Got Talent remains the No1 summer series in the US for the past 15 years; The X Factor is the most successful music TV format in history delivering more global chart stars than any other show. These two shows are currently on air in more than 180 countries and are watched by more than a billion people each year. Artists discovered on his TV formats have sold over 600 million records and Simon has launched more superstar careers than any other in history including One Direction, Camila Cabello, Leona Lewis, Fifth Harmony, CNCO, Little Mix, Louis Tomlinson, James Arthur, Paul Potts, and Susan Boyle. During his career and partnership with Sony Music, he also launched Il Divo and Westlife.

