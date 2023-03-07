Surgical Staplers Market Is Predicted To Advance at a Stupendous CAGR Of 6.2% by 2030: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical staplers market is projected to exhibit expansion at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030. As of 2022, the market is valued at US$ 4.5 billion and is projected to reach a value of US$ 7.3 billion by the end of the forecast period (2022-2030).



Shifting consumer preference towards minimally invasive surgical procedures and the growing availability of technologically advanced surgical staplers are expected to majorly drive market growth across the forecast period. Growing incidence of chronic disease, increasing awareness for hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), rising geriatric population, and increasing healthcare spending are other factors that will positively influence surgical stapler demand.



Surgical stapler manufacturers are launching new products to gain a competitive edge over other market players and drive their sales potential.

In 2022, a next-gen laparoscopic stapler developed by Seger Surgical Solutions Ltd. based in Israel is being prepared for human trials and FDA clearance after completing animal studies. The new stapler enables rapid closure for common enterotomy.

All of the key strategies adopted by established and upcoming market players have been discussed in this latest surgical staplers market research report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

At present, the global surgical staplers market is valued at US$ 4.5 billion.

From 2022 to 2030, demand for surgical staplers is projected to increase at a 6.2% CAGR.

By the end of 2030, the surgical staplers market is expected to rake in a revenue worth US$ 7.3 billion.

Growing prevalence of obesity, rising senescent population, increasing popularity of minimally invasive surgeries, and technological advancements are expected to favor market growth.

In 2021, North America accounted for a revenue share of 40% of the global market.

The availability of alternative wound care solutions and the high costs of surgical staplers are expected to slow down market growth to some extent.

Demand for powered surgical staplers is slated to expand at a robust 8% CAGR across the forecast period.

Sales of reusable surgical staplers accounted for a revenue share of 60% in 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the surgical staplers market are expected to increase investments in the R&D division to fast-track the launch of novel products that would help them increase their revenue generation capacity over the years to come.

In June 2022, Ethicon Inc., a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary known for the manufacturing of wound closure devices announced the launch of its next-generation Echelon 3000 staplers in the United States. The stapler provides single-handed articulation for surgeons and is digitally enabled.

In December 2020, Medtronic India announced the launch of its new surgical stapler with Tri-Staple Technology. The EEA Circular Stapler had a sloped cartridge face to reduce the pressure on the tissue with greater perfusion in the staple line.

Key Companies Profiled

3M Company

Ethicon US LLC

Cardica Inc.

Smith & Nephew Plc

CONMED Corporation

Purple Surgical Inc.

Dextera Surgical Inc.

Welfare Medical Ltd.

Reach Surgical

Grena Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Frankenman International Limited

Winning Strategy

Surgical stapler manufacturers are expected to focus on product innovation that will help them maximize their sales potential and drive revenue generation capacity. Companies are also expected to invest in mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, and partnerships to bolster their market presence on a global level.

Key Segments in Surgical Staplers Industry Research

By Technology:

Manual Surgical Staplers

Powered Surgical Staplers

By Type:

Disposable

Reusable





By Product:

Linear Staplers

Circular Staplers

Skin Staplers

Endoscopic Staplers

Others





By Application:

Abdominal & Pelvic Surgeries

General Surgeries

Cardiac & Thoracic Surgeries

Orthopedic Surgeries

Other Surgical Applications





By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

APAC

MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global surgical staplers market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2030.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of technology (manual, powered), type (disposable, reusable), product (linear staplers, circular staplers, skin staplers, endoscopic staplers, others), application (abdominal & pelvic surgeries, general surgeries, cardiac & thoracic surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, other surgical applications), and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

