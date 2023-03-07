SOLVANG, Calif., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor’s Corner Café and Santo Cervello announce World in Transition - “Time Gates - THE INTUITIVE ART OF SANTO CERVELLO” Volume II. This art book honors the dear, wonderful people who have died in our time. Below is a short excerpt:



Sounds of violins and flutes are heard from the castle courtyard. The actor enters the closed theatre to perform on the open stage. The spirits of the empty theatre do study the actor’s work. No sound is heard. The hunger spirits control the persons they desire with fear and power. The spirits spin their webs around the empty chairs. Not a sound is heard as webs are spun around the actor too. The actor sits in the warrior’s chair. The play will have no audience. A small television camera crew records the show for the people on computers to see.

A green flower shaped like a white daisy, grows as high as a three-thousand-year-old Red Sequoia tree. The actor arrives and the lighting bird speaks of pyramids in the sky.

The television camera crew has set up and ready for action. The actor reads: From Earth to the stars, we have gathered the jewels from our robe for the journey home. From the fires of its powerful heart, the Earth wishes us great goodness, as we travel the universe. We will never forget the food, the wine, and the many lessons that the Earth has given through the spirits of her body. It is a hell of an adventure for all of us.

About The Artist and Author

The five volumes of “Time Gates” reflect a diverse, professional background of the author: from an actor/director/producer/chef to an intuitive art painter/writer/philosopher and an entrepreneur. More than 850 images of Art have been produced in the time span, between 2007 and 2022. This compelling work of art is interwoven with fiction, drama, poetry, and philosophical discourses. It is as if you enter, a unique theatre, where everything brims with rich imagery, and vibrancy.

Distribution of Art Books by Ingram Sparks. Through our global distribution network "Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello," volumes: I, II, III, IV, and V are now available to 40,000 retailers.

