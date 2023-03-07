HII Receives Additive Manufacturing Approval from Naval Sea Systems Command

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global all-domain defense partner HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Newport News Shipbuilding division recently received approval as a vendor to provide some additive manufacturing components to Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) platforms.



The certification enables NNS to use additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, to fabricate pipefittings or other potential components for use on aircraft carriers, submarines and other NAVSEA platforms.

“Innovation is driving our business transformation at Newport News Shipbuilding,” NNS Vice President of Engineering and Design Dave Bolcar said. “Our continued advances in additive manufacturing are revolutionizing naval engineering and shipbuilding. This will continue to propel our progress in efficiency, safety and affordability as we remain steadfast in our mission to deliver the critical ships our Navy needs to protect peace around the world.”

In 2018, NAVSEA approved the technical standards for 3D printing after extensive collaboration with HII and industry partners that involved the rigorous printing of test parts and materials, extensive development of an engineered test program and publishing of the results.

The first 3D-printed metal part, a piping assembly, was delivered to the U.S. Navy for installation on the NNS-built USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) in January 2019. Since then, NNS has received approval for several other metal 3D-printed parts on U.S. Navy ships of varying criticality.

This most recent certification is for stainless steel (316/316L grade) additively manufactured pipefittings. NNS is also pursuing approvals that will enable broader use and implementation of additive manufacturing across the naval enterprise. The highly digitized process could lead to cost savings and reduced production schedules for naval ships.

NNS is the only builder and refueler of nuclear-powered U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and one of just two shipyards building nuclear-powered submarines for the Navy.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense partner, building and delivering the world’s most powerful, survivable naval ships and technologies that safeguard our seas, sky, land, space and cyber.

As America’s largest shipbuilder and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national defense, we are united by our mission in service of the heroes who protect our freedom. HII’s diverse workforce includes skilled tradespeople; artificial intelligence, machine learning (AI/ML) experts; engineers; technologists; scientists; logistics experts; and business professionals. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 43,000 strong. For more information, visit:

