Outside Brands Launches “Private Shark Tooth Island Cruise” Experience for Savannah and Palmetto Bluff

Savannah, GA, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outside Brands is introducing a “Private Shark Tooth Island” cruise departing from their Savannah and Palmetto Bluff locations. These half-day excursions incorporate a scenic boat ride of the Savannah River with a location-hopping, shark tooth-hunting adventure. These family friendly tours depart from either The Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa located at 1 Resort Drive, Savannah, GA or the Outside Palmetto Bluff outpost at 41 Boat House St, Bluffton, SC.

Guests will be taken to unique, isolated shores, that are accessible only by boat, to search for the fascinating artifacts that have been left behind by the tides. Two million years ago, our coastal region was underwater and Megalodon sharks, like huge aquatic dinosaurs, swam in these waters, leaving their teeth to be fossilized and washed up on the shores of these islands. In addition to these shark teeth, other items to be discovered include pottery fragments, shells, whale bones and petrified wood. Guests will be able to enjoy the private adventure guided by one of Outside Brands’ USGC knowledgeable licensed captains.

“Outside Brands is always looking for exciting new experiences to add to our selection of excursions,” said Mike Overton, founder and CEO of Outside Brands. “The Shark Tooth Island Cruise offers an exclusive way to take in the sights of coastal Georgia and walk away with, not only one-of-a-kind pieces of natural history, but unforgettable memories. We’re pleased to share this adventurous tour for our visitors in 2023.”

Tickets for this private excursion start at $595 for six passengers, $895 for 12 passengers, or $1,095 for 16 passengers. For ticket sales and more information, please visit outsidesav.com, outsidepb.com oroutsidehiltonhead.com or call (843) 686-6996.

The award-winning adventure team of Outside Brands™ offers uniquely crafted guided experiences in Hilton Head and Palmetto Bluff, SC; Savannah, GA, and beyond. From humble beginnings as a windsurfing school in 1979, Outside Brands has grown into a dynamic four-division business with operations in South Carolina and Georgia. Driven by a mission to enrich lives by connecting people to exceptional places, products and experiences, Outside offers fully customized group travel services, team building programs, activities and specialty retail.

For more information about the mission or the Outside Brands, please visit www.outsidebrands.com and follow the organization on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and TikTok.

