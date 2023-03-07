Potassium Citrate Market Size is projected to reach USD 1102.14 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.81%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The body needs potassium, a mineral present in many foods, to carry out a number of tasks, especially those involving the heart. Potassium salt and citric acid are combined to form potassium citrate , also referred to as tri-potassium citrate. It is primarily produced by neutralizing citric acid with potassium carbonate or potassium bicarbonate, followed by crystallization. The widespread use of potassium citrate as a food additive can simultaneously enhance bone and heart health. Additionally, renal tubular acidosis, a condition associated with kidney stones, is also treated with it. As an electrolyte, potassium citrate supports the regulation of muscle and nerve activity. Additionally, it has alkalizing effects on the body, which balance the pH levels in the urine. The market for potassium citrate is anticipated to grow as a result of the expanding processed food industry and rising demand for processed foods. Market expansion is anticipated to be assisted by rising urbanization, industrialization, and consumer demand for non-GMO potassium citrate products. Additionally, potassium citrate's exceptional qualities, such as its high chemical and microbiological stability, high water solubility, and outstanding biodegradability, fuel demand for this product on a global scale.

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/potassium-citrate-market/request-sample

Numerous Applications of Potassium Citrate Drives the Market

The numerous industries it is used in will likely lead to an increase in demand for potassium citrate. Potassium citrate is primarily used as an acidity control agent in the food and beverage industry. Additionally, it is used to preserve processed foods like sugar, syrups, and fish products. It also appears in alcoholic and dairy-based beverages. The pharmaceutical and personal care industries are two of the major ones that use potassium citrate extensively. Potassium citrate supports a number of bodily processes, including the healthy operation of many organs, as well as cardiovascular health. Potassium citrate is suitable for vegans to consume because it is GMO-free. Potassium citrate is anticipated to experience an increase in demand due to its numerous diverse applications.

Increasing Cases of Chronic Kidney Diseases give an Opportunity for Exponential Growth

The leading cause of death in people with chronic kidney disease (CKD) is cardiovascular disease, which is much more likely to affect people with kidney disease. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for dialysis patients, with rates 10–20 times higher than in the general population. CKD can also be brought on by HIV infection, exposure to toxins, or heavy metals. It is frequently caused by high blood pressure or diabetes. The underlying cause of someone's CKD can occasionally remain a mystery. Scientists' estimates indicate that 14% of Americans suffer from CKD. Potassium citrate is utilized to treat a kidney stone condition known as renal tubular acidosis. It's also used to prevent kidney stones from forming as a result of gout. The urine is alkalinized by potassium citrate. It works by increasing the urine's alkalinity (less acid).

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 1102.14 Million by 2031 CAGR 3.81% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Function, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Baker Hughes Incorporated, FBC Industries Inc., Cargill Incorporated, The International Group Inc, American Tartaric Products Inc, Jungbunzlauer Company, Foodchem International Corporation, Tate & Lyle. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Cases of Chronic Kidney Diseases Key Market Drivers Numerous Applications of Potassium Citrate

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/potassium-citrate-market





Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is the highest contributor in the global potassium citrate market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period due to the rising popularity of cosmetic products like sunscreen, lotions, creams, and makeup, where potassium citrate is used in food, drinks, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetics. The region's market is also expected to grow as a result of the rising use of potassium citrate in pet food and feed as a systemic alkalizer for pH buffering, potassium fortification, and enhancement of stability and complexity. The U.S. Meat Export Federation predicts that as living standards rise and consumption habits change, China's average annual meat consumption will rise by 20 kg or more.

Due to rising consumer demand for various skin care products like peels, creams, and face masks, particularly in the United States, North America is expanding significantly. Additionally, according to The NPD Group, Inc., the prestige beauty market in the United States reached USD 18.8 billion in 2018, representing a 6% increase in sales over 2016.

Due to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure and ongoing improvements, Europe is seeing strong growth in the global potassium citrate market. Government support, expanding healthcare spending, and favorable reimbursement practices all contribute to the market's expansion in Europe.

During the forecast period, the LAMEA region is anticipated to experience consistent growth. One of the main things preventing growth in the area is poor economic development. The lack of government support and resulting lack of information are also impeding market expansion in the LAMEA region.

Key Highlights

The global potassium citrate market size was valued at USD 787.20 million in 2022 . It is projected to reach USD 1102.14 million by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

was valued at in . It is projected to reach , growing at a CAGR of 3.81% during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on function , the global potassium citrate market is bifurcated into emulsifiers, acidulants, and diuretics. The emulsifier segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a Higher CAGR during the forecast period.

, the global potassium citrate market is bifurcated into emulsifiers, acidulants, and diuretics. The emulsifier segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a Higher CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end-use , the global potassium citrate market is bifurcated into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, industrial, and others. The food and beverage segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

, the global potassium citrate market is bifurcated into food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care, industrial, and others. The food and beverage segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is the highest contributor to the global potassium citrate market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/potassium-citrate-market/request-sample

Competitors in Potassium Citrate Market

The global potassium citrate market's major key players are

Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.)

FBC Industries Inc. (U.S.)

Cargill Incorporated (U.S.)

The International Group Inc. (Canada)

American Tartaric Products Inc. (U.S.)

Jungbunzlauer Company (Switzerland)

Foodchem International Corporation (China)

Tate & Lyle (U.K).

Segmentation of Potassium Citrate Market

By Function

Emulsifier

Acidulant

Diuretic

By End-Use

Food & Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Industrial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Table of Content

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered Market Opportunity Assessment Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM Market Trends Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors Market Assessment Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collaboration Analysis Export-Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG Trends Global Potassium Citrate Market Size Analysis Global Potassium Citrate Market Introduction By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value North America Market Analysis Introduction By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value U.S. By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Canada Europe Market Analysis Introduction By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value U.K. By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC Market Analysis Introduction By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value China By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific Middle East And Africa Market Analysis Introduction By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value UAE By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM Market Analysis Introduction By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Brazil By Function Introduction Function By Value Acidulant By Value Emulsifier By Value Diuretic By Value Others By Value By End-User Introduction End-User By Value Food & Beverage By Value Pharmaceuticals By Value Personal Care By Value Industrial By Value Others By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM Competitive Assessment Adoption Matrix Potassium Citrate Market Share By Manufacturers Potassium Citrate Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis Market Players Assessment Gadot Biochemical Industries Ltd. (Israel) Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developments Evonik Industries AG (Germany) BASF SE (Germany) Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.) Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.) FBC Industries Inc.(U.S.) Cargill Incorporated (U.S.) The International Group Inc.(Canada) American Tartaric Products Inc.(U.S.) Jungbunzlauer Company (Switzerland) Foodchem International Corporation (China) Tate & Lyle (U.K) Research Methodology Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER

Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/potassium-citrate-market/toc

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , BASF SE launched a new biopolymer for smoother skin called VerdessenceTM RiceTouch.

, BASF SE launched a new biopolymer for smoother skin called VerdessenceTM RiceTouch. In September 2022 , Cargill Incorporated launched Plant-based dielectric cooling for data centers.

, Cargill Incorporated launched Plant-based dielectric cooling for data centers. In September 2022, FBC Holding launched an exclusive NFT project.

News Media

Increasing Consumption of Processed Food in Europe to Drive the Global Potassium Citrate Market

Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Potassium Carbonate Market : Information by Product Type (Electrolysis Method, Ion Exchange Method, Ash Method),Application, and Region —Forecast till 2026

Persulfates Market : Information by Type (Ammonium Persulfates, Sodium Persulfates, Potassium Persulfates), End-Use, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Chondroitin Sulfate Market : Information by Source (Bovine, Poultry, Swine), Application (Nutraceuticals, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feeds), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Strontium Market : Information by Product (Strontium Carbonate, Strontium Sulfate, Strontium Nitrate, Others), Application (Electrical and Electronics), and Region—Forecast till 2031

Titanium Dioxide Market : Information by Grade (Anatase and Rutile), Production Process (Sulfate and Chloride), and Region — Forecast till 2030

About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com