Neuroscience of Stress and Metabolism - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Neuroscience of Stress and Metabolism” on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Rachel Amy Ross, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry, Neuroscience, and Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine / Psychiatric Research Institute of Montefiore and Einstein. Dr. Ross is a recipient of a BBRF 2022 Young Investigator Grant.

Studying uniquely human illness, such as anorexia nervosa, is difficult in animal models. However, it is necessary to understand the biology underlying these complex disorders to develop improved treatments. Dr. Ross will describe how her lab works with mouse models to advance our knowledge and describe potential treatment targets for anorexia nervosa and other diseases that affect both the brain and the body.

The webinar is hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,300 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

