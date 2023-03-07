New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Display Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323462/?utm_source=GNW

, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.



The global flexible display market grew from $14.53 billion in 2022 to $19.77 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The flexible display market is expected to grow to $62.2 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 33.2%.



The flexible display market consists of sales of flexible LCD, passive-matrix LCD, active-matric-LDC, OLED display, passive-matrix OLED, active-matrix OLED, and electrophoretic displays.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



A flexible display refers to an electronic display printed on a foldable plastic membrane that can easily be twisted.These displays can withstand being folded, bent, and twisted, and they are more flexible as compared to a flat display.



These have better durability and are lightweight. It is used in virtual reality (VR) headsets, digital cameras, laptops, and televisions.



North America was the largest region in the flexible display market in 2022. The regions covered in the flexible display market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The flexible display market consists of sales of flexible displays by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used in virtual reality (VR) headsets, digital cameras, laptops, and televisions.A flexible display refers to an electronic display printed on a foldable plastic membrane that can easily be twisted.



These displays can withstand being folded, bent, and twisted, and they are more flexible as compared to a flat display. These have better durability and are lightweight in nature.



The main types of flexible display are OLED (organic light-emitting diodes), LCD (liquid-crystal display), EPD (electronic paper display), and others.The OLED-based flexible displays are used in televisions, computer systems, laptops, and smartphones owing to their better image quality, high degree of flexibility, and consumption of less energy.



OLED refers to a light-emitting technology designed by placing organic films between two conductors.The different form factors include curved display, bendable and foldable display, and rollable display.



The various substrate materials used are glass, plastic, and others that are used in smartphones and tablets, vehicles, public transport, and other applications.



The rising demand for OLED-based devices is expected to propel the growth of the flexible display market going forward.An OLED refers to an organic electroluminescent (organic EL) diode, which is a light-emitting diode, that contains an emissive electroluminescent layer that gives good quality to the picture.



Most flexible displays are made of OLED displays because they give better picture quality even when the screen is bent and twisted. For instance, in 2021, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), an Indian retail trade association consumer electronics and appliance sales climbed by 23.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021 than it was in the same period in 2020.Therefore, the rising use of OLED displays in devices such as smartphones and TV is driving the growth of the flexible display market.



Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the flexible display market.Major companies operating in the flexible display market are focused on technological advancements to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Samsung Electronics, a South Korea-based developer of smartphones, laptops, and televisions, launched new displays, namely, MicroLed, Neo QLED, in their new Lifestyle Television models.The Neo Quantum Processor allows the TV to control its lighting and enhance the brightness and accuracy of all shapes on the screen.



This contains cloud gaming, on-screen multitasking, and a wide range of cutting-edge personalized features.



In July 2022, Samsung, a South Korea-based company operating in electronics manufacturing including flexible electronics such as flexible displays acquired Cynoa GmbH for a deal of $300 million.Through this acquisition, Samsung aims to strengthen its product portfolio in flexible display and foldable electronics.



Cynora GmbH is a Germany-based company operating in flexible electronics such as flexible and transparent displays.



The countries covered in the flexible display market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The flexible display market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides flexible display market statistics, including flexible display industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a flexible display market share, detailed flexible display market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the flexible display industry. This flexible display market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06323462/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________