Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.5%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The intrauterine device , or IUD, is a small, T-shaped contraceptive implanted inside the uterus. Such methods of contraception are effective, convenient, and safe. Using an IUD to prevent pregnancy is generally considered safe. To achieve their contraceptive effect, IUDs cause localized inflammation. Chemicals released during the inflammatory response in the uterus are fatal to sperm. There could be repercussions for sperm's capacity to fertilize eggs. These can be helpful even if you've already had an abortion. An intrauterine device is one of the most effective and low-risk ways to prevent pregnancy (IUD). Intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUDs) are medical devices that can prevent pregnancy after they have been implanted. These can last anywhere from three to ten years in length.





An Increase in Awareness of These Devices' Availability through Campaigns and Digital Advertisements Drives the Global Market

Small T-shaped devices called intrauterine devices (IUDs) are implanted in women's uteruses to stop pregnancy. Hormonal contraceptives, such as copper IUDs, are very popular. The market for intrauterine contraceptives is growing due to the products' many positive attributes. Government programs that emphasize the benefits of using IUDs have a significant impact on market demand. Even in developing countries, the need for these tools is the only reason for spreading the word about them. Intrauterine contraceptive devices are experiencing rapid market growth due to increasing demand and continuous innovation's stimulating effect.

Increasing Inclination towards Planned Delayed Pregnancy Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Growth of the market is expected to be driven by rising demand from women who want to postpone having children voluntarily. The adoption of novel strategies by the United States government to increase access to sexual and reproductive health services and products is expected to increase the number of people interested in delaying pregnancy. In women, intrauterine devices prevent fertility for 3-10 years with a 99% success rate. In many parts of the country, teenage girls are rising. That means more women must have access to and use contraceptives like intrauterine devices to stop unwanted pregnancies and unsafe abortions. It has significant implications, in addition to the high product adoption rates for preventing unintended pregnancies. The far-reaching effects of unintended pregnancies are expected to increase market opportunities for IUDs in the coming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.95 billion by 2031 CAGR 3.5% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Product, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Agile Therapeutics, Bayer Healthcare, Fuji Latex Co. Ltd, Pfizer, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, Mylan Laboratories, Merck & Co., and Okamato Industries Inc. Key Market Opportunities Increasing Inclination towards Planned Delayed Pregnancy Key Market Drivers An Increase in Awareness of These Devices' Availability through Campaigns and Digital Advertisements



Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Europe is expected to lead the market for intrauterine contraceptive devices due to the region's high adoption of IUDs over oral contraceptives. Effective and relatively side-effect-free, intrauterine devices (IUDs) are a popular method of birth control. The fertility rate in Europe is the lowest of any continent. Across the region, the average number of children per family is 1.44. Manufacturers invest heavily in R&D to develop novel products with enhanced efficacy and reduced side effects (R&D). As a result of rising healthcare costs and personal preferences, consumers are increasingly putting off having children, which is expected to boost demand further.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. Because Asia and the Pacific have a higher rate of unintended pregnancy, it stands to reason that this region would have a disproportionately large share of the market for intrauterine contraceptive devices. The market expansion is also aided by the growing number of healthcare-related government initiatives in Asia. Government and non-government organizations have made strides in recent years to increase access to intrauterine contraceptive devices to decrease the number of abortions and unintended pregnancies.

There is an expected rise in the North American market for intrauterine contraceptive devices to the position of second largest in the world. Women are becoming increasingly aware of the issue, and IUDs are an effective and long-lasting solution. According to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, long-acting intrauterine devices (IUDs) are women's most common form of contraception. Because they are one of the most effective forms of reversible contraception, UDs are gaining popularity among women and doctors. The highest levels of demand have been seen in the United States market for both hormone-free copper IUDs and IUDs that use hormones. Many American women use hormonal IUDs; three of the most popular brands are Mirena, Skyla, and Liletta. Patients' access to IUDs has grown thanks to new recommendations from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

Slow development in LAMEA is likely due to low awareness and unfulfilled demand. The UN report found that 24% of the unmet need was in the countries of sub-Saharan Africa. The unmet need is usually the highest in areas where contraceptive use is low. Furthermore, most Latin American and Caribbean countries had relatively high rates of contraceptive use. The many benefits of intrauterine devices, such as their high efficacy as a method of birth control and their low impact on fertility and menstrual symptoms, have increased in popularity in recent years.





Key Highlights

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market was valued at USD 2.89 billion in 2022 . It is projected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

was valued at . It is projected to reach , growing at a during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on type , the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is bifurcated into hormonal and copper intrauterine devices. The hormonal intrauterine devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is bifurcated into hormonal and copper intrauterine devices. The hormonal intrauterine devices segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on product , the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is bifurcated into Mirena, Skyla, paragard, essure, levosert, and others. The Mirena segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is bifurcated into Mirena, Skyla, paragard, essure, levosert, and others. The Mirena segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Based on end-user , the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, gynecology clinics, and community healthcare centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is bifurcated into hospitals, gynecology clinics, and community healthcare centers. The hospital segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.





Competitors in Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market’s major key players are

Agile Therapeutics

Bayer Healthcare

Fuji Latex Co. Ltd

Pfizer

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

Mylan Laboratories

Merck & Co.

Okamato Industries Inc.





Segmentation of Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market

By Type

Hormonal Intrauterine Devices

Copper Intrauterine Devices

By Product

Mirena

Skyla

Paragard

Essure

Levosert

Others

By End-User

Hospitals

Gynecology Clinics

Community Healthcare Centers

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Table of Content

Recent Development

In October 2022 , Pfizer Inc. completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., the developer of NURTEC ODT, a novel migraine therapy approved for both the acute treatment of migraine attacks and their prevention.

, Pfizer Inc. completed its acquisition of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., the developer of NURTEC ODT, a novel migraine therapy approved for both the acute treatment of migraine attacks and their prevention. In September 2022, The CytoReason and Pfizer Collaboration Agreement were expanded to include the Provision of Artificial Intelligence for Drug Discovery and Development.





News Media

Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices (IUD) Market: Blocking Fertilization

Asia-Pacific Region Exhibiting the Fastest Growth in the Global Pregnancy Tracking Application Market





