United States VVZ-149 Market Report 2022: A New Mechanism-Based Non-Narcotic and Non-NSAID Analgesic by Vivozon - Emerging Drug Insights and Market Forecasts to 2032

"VVZ-149 Emerging Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about VVZ-149 for Postoperative Pain in the United States.

A detailed picture of the VVZ-149 for Postoperative Pain in the United States for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the VVZ-149 for Postoperative Pain.

The report provides insight about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development activity including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the VVZ-149 market forecast, analysis for Postoperative Pain in the United States, descriptive analysis such as SWOT, analyst views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in Postoperative Pain.

Drug Summary

Vivozon, Inc. is developing VVZ-149, a drug with a new mechanism-based non-narcotic and non-NSAID analgesic. VVZ-149 is currently being evaluated in clinical trials (Korea and the US) in an IV infusion setting to treat postoperative pain following laparoscopic gastrectomy or laparoscopic colorectomy and lumbar radiculopathy (Sciatica). The company is preparing a comprehensive data package to initiate the GLP toxicology studies of the oral VVZ-149.

According to the company, VVZ-149 demonstrated a robust (comparable to morphine) pain-suppressing efficacy in a panel of in vivo models (postoperative, formalin-induced or neuropathic pain model). The compound has also shown an anti-itching effect in the serotonin-induced itching model. These in vivo efficacies are attributed to the synergistic or additive dual antagonistic activity of VVZ-149 against GlyT2 and 5HT2A, which are key receptors for the transmission of the pain signal in the spinal dorsal horn area and/or peripheral sensory neurons.



Two clinical Phase I studies of VVZ-149 injections were successfully completed in 2014 to secure the safety and tolerability of the drug. The Phase IIa studies to evaluate the analgesic efficacy and safety of VVZ-149 Injections in patients with postoperative pain following the surgical operations were successfully completed in Korea (laparoscopic gastrectomy in early gastric cancer patients; Severance Hospital, Seoul) and the US (laparoscopic colorectal surgery; Brigham Women's Hospital, Boston, MA Massachusetts's General Hospital, Boston, MA and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, MA).

An additional clinical Phase Ib/IIa study for neuropathic pain in patients with chronic central and peripheral pain is currently underway in the US. Vivozon is preparing the comprehensive data package to initiate the GLP toxicology studies of oral VVZ-149, showing excellent oral bioavailability for the long-term administration to treat chronic pain, including neuropathic pain.

VVZ-149 Analytical Perspective



In-depth VVZ-149 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of VVZ-149 in Postoperative Pain in the United States. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2023 to 2032.

VVZ-149 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of VVZ-149 in Postoperative Pain covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Postoperative Pain is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence VVZ-149 dominance.

Other emerging products for Postoperative Pain are expected to give tough market competition to VVZ-149 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of VVZ-149 in Postoperative Pain.

This in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of VVZ-149 from 2023 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the VVZ-149 in Postoperative Pain.

Key Questions Answered

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of VVZ-149?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to VVZ-149 in Postoperative Pain and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the VVZ-149 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to VVZ-149 for Postoperative Pain?

What is the forecasted market scenario of VVZ-149 for Postoperative Pain?

What are the forecasted sales of VVZ-149 in the United States?

What are the other emerging products available in Postoperative Pain and how are they giving competition to VVZ-149 for Postoperative Pain?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of Postoperative Pain?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. VVZ-149 Overview in Postoperative Pain

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical Studies

2.2.2. Clinical Trials Information

2.2.3. Safety and Efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activity

2.4. Product Profile



3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies) *



5. VVZ-149 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of VVZ-149 in Postoperative Pain

5.2. United States Market Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of VVZ-149 in the United States for Postoperative Pain



6. SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix



