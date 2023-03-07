Artisan Bakery Market Size Worth USD 6.8 billion by 2027 at 4.8% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Bakery Market overview:

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), Artisan Bakery Market Global Research Report by Product Type, by Category, by Distribution Channel, and and Region—Forecast till 2027, market size of USD 6.8 billion is predicted to register 4.8 % of CAGR for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Market Scope:

The items are made in the artisan bakery using time-honored techniques by professional food craftsmen. When producing food by craftsmen, the artisan bakery uses the fermentation process. Buns, cakes and pies, cookies, bread, and other baked products are among the meals produced by these artists. The texture, color, and flavors have all been altered to meet the preferences and requirements of the consumer. Artisan bakery goods typically involve baking techniques. In order to improve the flavor of staple foods, artisan bakery items are essentially made from a dough made of flour and water. Also, the bakers add taste to the baked goods by including ingredients like rosemary, savory garlic, date, rye, carrot, green olive, walnut, hot tomatoes, mushrooms, micro herbs, and many others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2027 USD 6.8 billion CAGR 4.8% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Product Type, by Category, by Distribution Channel, and and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers increasing demand for on-the-go bakery food products demand for gluten-free baked food products

Competitive Dynamics:

The key players of the artisan bakery market are:

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico),

Aryzta AG (Switzerland),

Corbion NV (Netherlands),

Harry Brot GmbH (Germany),

Lantmännen Unibake International (Denmark),

Safinco NV (Belgium),

R E Rich Family Holding Corporation (US),

Flowers Foods, Inc. (US),

Barilla Holding S.p.A. (Italy),

Fuji Baking Group Co. Limited (Japan),

Finsbury Food Group Plc. (UK),

Associated British Foods PLC (UK),

Premier Foods plc (UK),

Yamazaki Baking Co., Ltd (Japan),

Wilmar International Ltd. (Singapore)

Market USP:

Market Drivers

Due to shifting customer tastes for baked goods and rising demand for bakery food products to be consumed on the move, the global artisan bakery market is driving the expansion of the global market. Furthermore, because bread is a staple of the daily diet and is included in artisan bakery items, there is a greater functional demand on the global market. The demand for baked goods that are gluten-free is rising both nationally and among consumers who are vegan, which is boosting the expansion of the artisan bakery business.

The rise of the international artisan bakery sector is aided by rising domestic conglomerates, foreign direct investments, and government investments. Due to shifting customer tastes for baked goods and rising demand for bakery food products that can be consumed on the go, the global market is fueling its rise.

Since bread is a staple of the daily diet and is categorized as an artisan bakery product, there is an increase in demand on the global market for more practical items. The demand for baked goods that are gluten-free is rising both nationally and among consumers who are vegan, which is boosting the expansion of the artisan bakery business.

Market Limitations

Although the worldwide market is expanding thanks to a variety of opportunities, it also faces additional market constraints that could have an impact. Due to variations in customer tastes and manufactured bakery items during the projection period, the expansion of the global market could be hampered.

Along with that, the global market may have limitations because of rising equipment maintenance costs, rising high fixed costs, or rising artisan bakery market prices.

COVID-19 Analysis:

During the lockdown, COVID 19 has had an impact on the artisan baking sector. Because people have started avoiding foreign cuisines and become more health concerned, the market for artisan bakeries has in some ways dropped. The epidemic has reduced the worldwide market's demand for goods, as well as its productivity, labor force, and access to transportation. The artisan bread market has suffered significant losses in 2020.

Unfortunately, the entire world market experienced a severe influence in 2020. Yet, it has steadily recovered from the pandemic scenario and is now picking up speed to support the growth of the artisan bakery market. The coronavirus pandemic outbreak has had a significant impact on the food industry, including the bakery. The pandemic has brought about a difficult scenario all across the world, which has increased consumer awareness of healthy eating practices and self-health. Consumers are now following healthier diets as a result of these difficult circumstances, which will improve their general health. Although the global shutdown has decreased artisan bakers' productivity, this has had a significant negative impact on the health of the populace.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Based on type segmentation, the global artisan bakery market is divided into different types to meet the demands of consumers and diverse requirements over the product.

Cakes and pastries, bread and buns, biscuits and cookies, and other foods are among the various varieties sold on the international market. Customers can select the sorts in accordance with their needs.

By Category:

Customers who need conventional and gluten-free items tend to favor these two categories more than others.

By Distribution Channel

The global artisan bakery market is divided into store-based and non-store-based segments depending on the distribution channel segmentation.

The store-based section is further divided into specialty shops, supermarkets and hypermarkets, as well as other types of retailers. These methods of distribution guarantee that the world's artisan bakery goods must satisfy consumers' needs..

Regional Analysis:

For the period of 2027, the European area will account for the majority of the market income for artisanal bakeries.

Additionally, the US, Canada, and Mexico are part of the North American regions, which together account for the second-largest market share for the reviewed period and are expected to generate more market revenue for the forecast year.

Also, Asia-Pacific has seen a significant increase in the market for artisanal baked goods. The main driving forces behind the expansion of the world's artisan markets are changes in nutritional preferences, lifestyle choices, and convenience goods.

