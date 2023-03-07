New York, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive HUD Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06320103/?utm_source=GNW

The global automotive hud market grew from $1.07 billion in 2022 to $1.33 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The automotive hud market is expected to grow to $3.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 22.6%.



The automotive HUD market consists of revenues earned by entities by providing automotive HUD solutions such as displaying speed, warning signals, and intuitive guidance for navigation to keep in line, avert danger, avoid crashes, or even make virtual lanes.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



The automotive HUD market also includes sales of windshield HUD, combiner HUD and augmented reality HUD .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Automotive HUD refers to a technology designed to present information directly in the driver’s field of view ahead on the windshield and improve the visual comfort of the driver. It is used to display crucial information and data without diverting the driver from their usual viewing position.



North America was the largest region in the automotive HUD market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the automotive HUD market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of automotive HUD are windshield and combiner.Windshield HUD refers to a special type of laminated windshield generally mounted on the car dashboard with an additional polarised layer to reflect the images projected on it through a special projector.



The major technologies used are conventional and augmented reality HUDs.The various dimensions are 2D and 3D.



The various types of fuel include BEV, ICE, and hybrid. These are used by passenger cars, small cars, compact cars, mid-sized cars, luxury cars, SUVs and crossovers, and light commercial vehicles.



The growing demand for connected vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the automotive HUD market going forward.A connected vehicle is a vehicle that has an internet connection.



Automotive HUDs help connected vehicles by increasing the security and safety of vehicles using various technologies.For instance, in 2020, according to Smartcar, a US-based software company, the United States led all other nations in terms of connected vehicle sales.



Around 91% of all passenger automobiles sold in the US had internet connectivity.Over 13 million linked automobiles have been sold in the United States alone.



Therefore, the growing demand for connected vehicles is driving the growth of the automotive HUD market.



Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the automotive aftermarket.Major companies operating in the automotive HUD market are focused on developing technologically advanced products to strengthen their position in the automotive HUD market.



For instance, in September 2021, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., a China-based provider of information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure and smart devices, introduced advanced automotive HUD with the integration of AR HUD technology. The Huawei AR HUD provides a heads-up display powered by an augmented reality system that transforms the front windscreen of a car into a smart screen and can provide navigation-based information, such as route distance, data on the number of lanes on an incoming road, and other vital data, such as weather conditions.



In February 2022, HARMAN International, a US-based audio equipment company focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer, and enterprise, acquired Apostera for an undisclosed amount.With this acquisition, HARMAN International wants to broaden the companies’ presence at the forefront of automotive AR/MR experience design and further extend automotive product offerings.



Apostera is a Germany-based automotive technology company that builds augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR) head-up display (HUD) software.



The countries covered in the automotive HUD market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The automotive HUD market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides automotive HUD market statistics, including automotive HUD industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an automotive HUD market share, detailed automotive HUD market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the automotive HUD industry. This automotive HUD market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.

