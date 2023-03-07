North America Hemoglobinopathies Market Analysis Report 2022: Focus on Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Disease - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Hemoglobinopathies Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease), By Distribution Channel, By Therapy (Monoclonal Antibody Medication, Hydroxyurea, ACE Inhibitors), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Hemoglobinopathies Market should witness market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Tetramer hemoglobin consists of two alpha globin and two non-alpha globin chains, and Heme works together to deliver oxygen into the blood. ?A2 and ?A2 represent normal adult hemoglobin (HbA). Gene abnormalities are the cause of variant hemoglobin which affects the alpha globin genes (HBA1 or HBA2) or beta-globin (HBB) structural gene (exons). More than thousands of different variants of hemoglobin related to changes in globin chains have been found.



Qualitative abnormalities like amino acid substitution cause hemoglobinopathies. Thalassemia corresponds to quantitative alterations like amino acid insertions, mutations, or deletions in the adjacent sequences (introns), which decrease the globin chain synthesis. Alterations in the Alpha globin genes cause Alpha thalassemia. The four alleles of HBA1 and HBA2 control the synthesis of alpha-globin.



The number of alpha gene deletions depends upon the degree of the disease in the deletion type alpha thalassemia. Deletion of one alpha globin (also known as the silent carrier) gene is ordinary. In contrast, two alpha globin gene deletions (alpha thalassemia trait) and three alpha globin gene deletions (HbH disease) will have different hematological and clinical features. A four alpha-globin gene (Hb Bart's Hydrops fetalis) deletion is severe and lethal for patients.



Numerous newborn screening programs are being conducted in the United States with the target of finding out the rate of complications and the actual usage of early medications like pneumococcal vaccination and penicillin prophylaxis to find out the usage and effectiveness of the prevention programs among the large population of infants with hemoglobinopathy. Every newborn in Illinois, New York, and California are scanned for hemoglobinopathies. Screening programs were implemented in California, New York, and Illinois between the years 1975 and 1990.



The US market dominated the North America Hemoglobinopathies Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $1.6 Million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 7.5% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% during (2022-2028).



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Thalassemia, Sickle Cell Disease and Others. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacy, Hospital Pharmacy and Online Providers. Based on Therapy, the market is segmented into Monoclonal Antibody Medication, Hydroxyurea, ACE Inhibitors and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



