Heat Pump Market Size is projected to reach USD 132.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A heat pump is a mechanical or electrical device that uses a compressor and a refrigerant to move heat from a source to a specific location. Heat pumps are more energy-efficient than other heating and cooling appliances like air conditioners and heaters because they can be used for heating and cooling. Heat pumps are generally recognized as a critical clean energy technology for the energy transition. Heat pumps are highly efficient and primarily rely on thermal energy from renewable sources as opposed to burning fossil fuels. 70–80% of the energy a typical heat pump provides is renewable because a large portion of the usable heat produced by a heat pump is derived from public environmental sources.

Heat pumps have long been acknowledged as an essential, financially sound option for lowering the carbon emissions associated with maintaining indoor temperatures on a national, regional, and international level. The dramatic drop in the price of low-carbon electricity over the past ten years has strengthened the case for electric heat pumps.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/heat-pump-market/request-sample





Market Dynamics

Reduction of Carbon Footprint Through Heat Pump Technology

In addition to other places, homes, hospitals, and schools depend on energy as a power source. However, its creation and use lead to a sizable amount of greenhouse gas emissions. Therefore, significant economies worldwide are gradually shifting away from non-renewable energy sources to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and toward renewable ones. Heat pump technology is a promising strategy for lowering greenhouse gas emissions. Geothermal and aerothermal heat pumps provide a space-heating method that is energy-efficient. The heat pump is frequently regarded as a sustainable heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technology. In the commercial, residential, and industrial sectors, heat pumps are used for space heating, cooling, and water heating. Both the air and the ground contain enormous thermal energy reserves. Heat pumps primarily use electricity, energy input, to increase the temperature to extract ambient heat from the air and cold surfaces.

Increasing Internet of Things (IoT) Integration with Heat Pumps

Heat pumps powered by the Internet of Things (IoT) allow for component real-time monitoring, proactive maintenance, and remote diagnosis. Smart thermostats that help monitor environmental changes and communicate with their water heater equipment are part of the Internet of Things (IoT)-based heat pumps. Heat pumps are being adopted by end users from various industries more frequently. Their structures and methods of operation, however, have not changed. Heat pumps now come with LCDs and warning lights to make them easier to understand. The major market players, including Panasonic and Samsung, focus on integrating different technologies into their heat pumps to ensure ease of use and maintenance. The heat pumps' integration eliminates the need for physically turning on or off heat pumps with machine learning and artificial intelligence, which can study consumer usage patterns and analyze their operational time and duration.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 132.45 Billion by 2031 CAGR 7.8% (2021-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, By End User, By Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Mitsubishi Electric, Enertech Group, Carrier Corporation, Bryant heat pumps, Robert Bosch, NIBE, Ingersoll Rand, Viessmann Key Market Opportunities Increasing Internet of Things (IoT) Integration with Heat Pumps Key Market Drivers Reduction of Carbon Footprint Through Heat Pump Technology

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/heat-pump-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the highest contributor to the global heat pump market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period. The increase in consumer demand for energy-efficient systems , government programs to encourage clean heating and emission reduction, and cooling systems to adopt clean and sustainable technology has significantly impacted North America's demand. Additionally, the rise in household units and population growth will accelerate the expansion of the residential market. Stakeholders anticipate that the area will attract significant business investment and grow into a hub for the heat pump industry. The demand for green heating and cooling solutions has increased due to rapid urbanization and industrialization. New initiatives are being introduced to promote the development of HVAC technologies to address the effects of severe weather in nations like the United States and Canada. To launch the Cold Climate Heat Pump Technology Challenge, the US Department of Energy (DOE) reached an agreement with six top businesses, including Daikin, Mitsubishi Electric, Johnson Controls, Lennox International, Carrier, and Trane Technologies.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.79% during the forecast period because of the rising demand from the construction, residential, and industrial sectors. China is in the lead in producing heat pumps in the area. East Asia is still creating a pool of opportunities in the heat pump market as it is also rapidly urbanizing and industrializing. Consumers' growing preference for green technology, government awareness campaigns, and consideration of the effects of climate change and rising global temperatures are expected to influence demand in the East Asian heat pump market significantly. A notable increase in the use of heat pumps has also been brought on by various energy-efficient and environmentally friendly heating technologies adopted by the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors.





Key Highlights

The global heat pump market size is projected to reach USD 132.45 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period (2023-2031).

during the forecast period (2023-2031). Based on type , the global heat pump market is bifurcated into air-source heat pumps, water-source heat pumps, and ground-source heat pumps. The air-source heat pump segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period.

, the global heat pump market is bifurcated into air-source heat pumps, water-source heat pumps, and ground-source heat pumps. The air-source heat pump segment is the highest contributor to the market and is forecasted to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on rated capacity , the global heat pump market is bifurcated into Up to 10 kW, 10 – 20 kW, 20 – 30 kW, and Above 30 kW. The Up to 10 kW segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.74% % during the forecast period.

, the global heat pump market is bifurcated into Up to 10 kW, 10 – 20 kW, 20 – 30 kW, and Above 30 kW. The Up to 10 kW segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a % during the forecast period. Based on refrigerant , the global heat pump market is bifurcated into R410A, R407C, R744, and Others. The R410A segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period.

, the global heat pump market is bifurcated into R410A, R407C, R744, and Others. The R410A segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the forecast period. Based on end users , the global heat pump market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, and industrial. The residential segment owns the highest market share and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

, the global heat pump market is bifurcated into commercial, residential, and industrial. The residential segment owns the highest market share and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. North America is the highest contributor to the global heat pump market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.23% during the forecast period.





Competitive Players

The global heat pump market’s major key players are

Mitsubishi Electric

Enertech Group

Carrier Corporation

Glen Dimplex Group

Ingersoll Rand Plc

Bryant heat pumps

Robert Bosch

NIBE

Ingersoll Rand

Viessmann, Daikin Industries Ltd.

Melrose Industries PLC

Stiebel Eltron

Vaillant Group

Panasonic Corporation.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/heat-pump-market/request-sample





Global Heat Pump Market: Segmentation

By Type

Air-Source Heat Pumps

Water-Source Heat Pumps

Ground-Source Heat Pumps

By Rated Capacity

Up to 10 kW

10 – 20 kW

20 – 30 kW

Above 30 kW

By Refrigerant

R410A

R407C

R744

Others

By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Raw Material Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Trade Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis Cost Structure Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL HEAT PUMP MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Heat Pump Market Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value U.S. By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value U.K. By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value China By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value UAE By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value Brazil By Type Introduction Type By Value Air Source Heat Pumps By Value Water Source Heat Pumps By Value Ground Source Heat Pumps By Value By End User Introduction End User By Value Industrial By Value Residential By Value Commercial By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Heat Pump Market Share By Manufacturers Heat Pump Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Mitsubishi Electric Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Enertech Group Carrier Corporation Bryant Heat Pumps Robert Bosch NIBE Ingersoll Rand Viessmann RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/heat-pump-market/toc





Market News

July 2022, Viessmann Werke GmbH & Company KG announced that it was constructing a new production facility in Legnica, Poland, to hasten the ramp-up of heat pump production in Europe. Additionally, the business might be spending 200 million euros on new technology sites. In 2023, the construction is anticipated to be finished.

May 2022, A contract for the purchase of 50% of the shares of the Italian company Argoclima and the remaining stake within five years was signed by NIBE Industrier AB. Heat pump and air conditioning products are produced and distributed in Italy by Argoclima SpA.





News Media

Geothermal Heat Pumps Market Size Worth USD 17,119 Million by 2030 | CAGR of 7%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Refrigerants Market : Information by Product Type, Application (Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Chillers, and Heat Pumps, and Others), End-User, and Region — Forecast till 2030

Metal Hydride Market : Information by Metal Hydride (Alloys Metal Hydride and Complex Metal Hydride), Application (Fuel Cell, Heat Pumps), and Region — Forecast till 2026

Dosing Pump Market : Information by Type (Diaphragm, Plunger, Peristaltic), Application (Chemicals, Wastewater Management), Sales Channel and Regional Outlook — Forecast Till 2031

Magnetic Drive Pump Market : Information by Type (Stainless Steel, Reinforced Polypropylene, Polyvinylidene Fluoride), Product, Flow Rate, Application, and Region — Forecast till 2031





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com