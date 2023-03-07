Niagara Introduces New Lines of Modern Sinks to Complement Pro Product Collections

FLOWER MOUND, Texas, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niagara®, the leader in high-performance, water-saving toilets today announced the addition of two new lines of modern sinks that will complement its award-winning Liberty and Shadow toilet lines – part of the brand’s Pro product suites. Both collections are dedicated to the traditional wholesale channel and designed specifically with features and benefits for builders, remodelers and plumbing professionals.



The new sink lines provide designers and building pros with matching options for Niagara’s Liberty and Shadow lines, creating modern bathroom collections for residential, multifamily and hospitality properties. The two new lines of sinks feature eight different SKUs that include drop-in and pedestal options, round and oval shapes and varying heights and circumferences. All are made from white vitreous china that is easy to clean and matches perfectly with Niagara’s toilet lines.

“We continue to listen closely to building professionals, helping us create innovative products that not only make their jobs easier but that ultimately provide their customers with collections that deliver modern design, water-saving powerful performance and easy installation,” said Carl Wehmeyer, executive vice president at Niagara. “These new sinks are now part of cohesive sets that will make it seamless to design bathrooms which possess form and function.”

Niagara’s Liberty Collection installs quickly and the toilets have an extra-large footprint that uses a standard flapper that is familiar to plumbers. At a 1.28 GPF flush volume, the Liberty toilets can flush 800g of miso, carry a 15-year warranty, and are MaP and WaterSense certified.

Niagara’s Shadow Collection includes toilets with Stealth Technology® — the best solution for those wanting high design, performance and efficiency. Offered in 0.8 and 1.28 GPF, the sleek design of the sink and toilet will upgrade the appearance of any bathroom. The Shadow toilets flush 1,000g of miso, carry a 15-year warranty, and are MaP Premium and WaterSense certified.

The new Niagara sinks, like their matching toilets, boast a lifetime warranty on vitreous china and a dedicated team of customer service professionals for the wholesale plumbing channel who are available to answer questions.

Interested customers can find more information about Niagara’s new sinks that complement their Liberty and Shadow lines on Niagara’s Pro website . The new sinks are available now and sold exclusively through wholesalers across the United States.

About Niagara

Founded in 1977 and headquartered in Flower Mound, TX, Niagara is leading the water revolution by saving the world’s water through everyday ingenuity without sacrificing performance. Recognized with several national EPA WaterSense Excellence and other industry awards for its Stealth Technology and superiority in reducing water waste, Niagara was one of the first toilet manufacturers to re-engineer the flush for a high-power, low-maintenance, no-waste toilet with Stealth Technology that saves customers money by reducing water while maintaining high performance. Niagara supports the U.S. and international markets. For more information, visit niagaracorp.com or call 888-733-0197.

Media Contact:

Macy Muzljakovich

mmuz@niagaracorp.com

832-888-9292