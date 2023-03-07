North America Light Car Trailer (Utility and Recreational) Market Report 2022: The US Market Accounted for $471.7 Million in 2021 - Forecasts to 2028

Dublin, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Light Car Trailer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type (Utility and Recreational), By Axle (Single Axle and Multi Axle), By Design (Open and Enclosed), By Product, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Light Car Trailer Market should witness market growth of 2.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Trailers used for towing a motorcycle behind a truck or an automobile are known as motorcycle trucks. They may be closed or open and range from trailers capable of holding many motorcycles to those with only a single one. They can be specifically designed to fit motorcycles and includes a tie down and ramp, or they may be a utility truck that has been adapted to occasionally or permanently carry single or many bikes.



A trailer consisting of a wheel frame and a hitch system design used to transport goods by motorcycle is a type of motorcycle trailer. Motorcycle trailers are usually small and are created in a fashion to match the bike which is pulling the trailer. This trailer comes in single-wheeled and two-wheeled versions. A single-wheeled trailer like Pav 40/41 or Unigo is designed to give the bike all the flexibility that an average motorcycle usually has. They use a typical joint that allows the trailer to turn and lean with the bike.



The region's economic development is being impacted by the Newfoundland and Labrador's winter tourism product, which has snowmobiling as an essential feature. The government officials of Canada have promised a fund of $495,000 which will aid the Newfoundland and Labrador Snowmobile Federation (NLSF) to optimize their machinery and directional signage for the upgradation of the snowmobile trail network.

The project will also receive an additional $495,000 through the Innovative Communities Fund, while the NLSF also contributes $516,000 for this project. The rising snowmobiling will also require trailer services for their transportation, thus propelling the light car trailer market in the North American region.



The US market dominated the North America Light Car Trailer Market by Country in 2021; thereby, achieving a market value of $471.7 million by 2028. The Canada market is experiencing a CAGR of 4.7% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The Mexico market would exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% during (2022-2028).



Key Companies Profiled

ATC Trailers Holdings, Inc.

Felling Trailers, Inc.

SylvanSport, LLC

Aluma, Ltd.

Haulmark Industries, Inc. (American Cargo Group)

Kaufman Trailers, Inc.

Look Trailers (Novae Corporation)

Woodford Trailers Ltd.

Sundowner Trailer, Inc.

Diamond C Trailer

Scope of the Study

By Type

Utility

Recreational

By Axle

Single Axle

Multi Axle

By Design

Open

Enclosed

By Product

Motorcycle

Snowmobile

OEM

Passenger

Watercraft

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

