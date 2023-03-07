TELUS introduces the next generation of Optik TV

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS introduced its next generation of Optik TV, unleashing a revolutionary content experience and simplifying the way customers find, stream and interact with their favourite content. The new Optik TV offers live and on demand TV across all devices, in addition to new features like personalized profiles, universal search, voice remote and access to thousands of apps through the Google Play Store, all in one intuitive digital box, making the entertainment experience for customers easier and better than ever.



Powered by a sleek TELUS TV Digital Box with Bluetooth voice remote that takes only minutes to set up, the new Optik TV provides customers with an immersive entertainment experience. New features include:

The simplified menu and home screen provide easy access to live TV, recordings, search and On Demand content on the navigation bar.

Enjoy a more personalized TV experience where every member of the household can create a unique profile and get a customized home screen showcasing their favourite channels, movies, recent recordings, and the ability to pick up where they left off at any time.

Powered by Google Assistant, customers can control their TV and search for shows using the built-in microphone on the TELUS Remote.

Customers can conveniently search across Live TV, On Demand, and streaming services to discover content faster without switching between apps.

Cloud PVR offers customers unlimited recording capacity so they can save as many shows as they want, and watch them from any device at any time, anywhere in Canada through the TELUS TV+ app.

Customers can create a curated home page capturing their favourite events and sports teams to easily navigate to live or upcoming games and current scores with just a single click.

“The new Optik TV is a fully-integrated, streamlined content experience that transforms the way Canadians access entertainment at home and on the go. By simplifying how customers find, stream and interact with their favourite content, it solves common pain points so they can spend less time dealing with the complexity and cost of entertainment, like switching between inputs and managing multiple subscriptions, and more time actually enjoying it,” said Dwayne Benefield, Senior Vice-president, Connected Home, Entertainment & Enablement, TELUS. “Our evolution to an advanced, cloud-based solution delivers unlimited content across a multitude of devices, offering the best selection and value on our award-winning PureFibre and 5G networks, while fulfilling our customers’ entertainment needs now and in the future.”

Optik TV provides access to thousands of apps from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video preloaded for easy access. All plans come with the Core TV package which includes up to 36 HD channels, as well as local favourites. Customers can choose a Core+ Premium package which includes one premium streaming service such as Netflix for just $38 per month. For even more content, TELUS offers the Combo packages such as 4 Theme Packs + 1 Premium and 7 Theme Packs + 1 Premium where customers can choose from popular theme packs such as Disney Time, Sportsnet & Beyond, and Blockbusters. To learn more about TELUS Optik TV, visit www.telus.com/optiktv .

