Rackspace Technology Supports Ohio National Chile IT Migration to the Cloud

SAN ANTONIO, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology ® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, announced that supporting Ohio National Chile’s cloud transformation has resulted in accelerated creation of new products, cybersecurity, and cost reduction for the financial services firm. The Chile division of this financial services firm moved its entire core business to the cloud and instantly gained flexibility and the ability to create Virtual Machines (VMs).



Ohio National Chile offers a variety of quality insurance and financial products for individuals, groups, and businesses. The company was founded in Cincinnati, Ohio, with more than 110 years of experience in Life Insurance.

On March 31, 2022, Constellation Insurance Holding acquired Ohio National Chile Financial to maximize growth opportunities in the U.S. and Latin America financial services industry. Constellation's founding investors and partners are Caisse de Dépôt et Location du Québec and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board, two of the largest institutional investors in North America.

“To continue innovating and providing customers with quality products and services, we needed to migrate to the cloud to accelerate our processes and free up our IT teams. We needed a partner with the experience and knowledge required to migrate from physical architecture to the cloud,” said Gonzalo Gutiérrez, Ohio National Chile Operations and Systems Manager. "Rackspace Technology worked with us to migrate the 'core' of our business to the cloud resulting in a culture change within the company. We stopped thinking about infrastructure as a significant milestone, and it makes us put our heads into improving the business and innovating."

“Ohio National Chile migrated from its Data Center to the cloud on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with help from Rackspace Technology at the end of 2020. The Rackspace team was instrumental in the cloud migration process and conducted an analysis of the infrastructure and provided an overview of the current state of the company’s IT environment,” said Rodrigo Martineli, VP and General Manager of Rackspace Technology for Latin America. “Our team assessed the specific needs and determined the best strategy and path forward for a successful migration. In addition, Ohio National Chile’s IT team expanded its expertise and gained the speed needed to migrate its entire business core to the cloud.”

Today, Ohio National Chile benefits from faster data-processing times and has cloud access and IT expertise without the cost and responsibility of hiring and retaining in-house experts. Further, Ohio National Chile gained greater visibility into the total cost of its infrastructure.

"We're not a visionary IT company, we're a business-oriented organization, but we know it's not about having a cloud data center. It's about starting to use cloud-native services. That's Ohio National Chile's business vision: consume cloud services and have Rackspace Technology manage the platform. This is a path that makes us better," Gutierrez concluded.

